The Confederation of African Football has reportedly taken decisive action by removing a top Senegalese official from a key committee following the conclusion of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The move comes after the Moroccan Football Federation lodged a formal protest with both FIFA and CAF over the chaotic AFCON final, demanding that Senegal be stripped of the trophy.

Senegal fans trying to gain access to the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium during the encounter between the Teranga Lions and Morocco in the 2025 AFCON final.

Source: Getty Images

Senegal briefly walked off the pitch on the instructions of head coach Pape Thiaw after the referee awarded Morocco a controversial penalty in the 90+7th minute for a foul on Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz.

The two-time AFCON winners returned to the field more than 15 minutes later after appeals led by Liverpool legend Sadio Mane, per Milano Cortina.

Diaz missed the penalty, and Senegal went on to score the decisive goal in the 94th minute through Pape Gueye, per CAF.

Morocco are basing their protest on Article 82 of the competition regulations, which states that any team that withdraws from a match is deemed to have lost.

CAF discards Kane

The African football governing body has reportedly removed Ousmane Kane, President of the Disciplinary Committee, from all proceedings.

The decision was taken to avoid any conflict of interest, as Kane is Senegalese and the protest under review directly involves the Teranga Lions.

The Vice President of the committee, Jane Njeri Onyango is expected to oversee the disciplinary process, a move widely seen as crucial to protecting the integrity of African football.

The African football governing body is keen to avoid prolonged uncertainty and ensure that its disciplinary framework is enforced consistently, especially in high-profile matches.

CAF has also reiterated its stance against actions that disrupt matches, particularly conduct directed at referees or tournament officials.

Fans scuffle with security personnel as they storm the field after a penalty decision against Senegal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final in Rabat, Morocco.

Source: Getty Images

Senegal fans react to Kane's removal

@Crampons221 said:

"They think Senegal will be sanctioned, but it's mostly their own affairs involving arbitral corruption and alleged poisoning that could hit them hard."

@Bamsecc wrote:

"It's insane to lie this much 😂 I get it, you're desperate 🤣

"It's been 4 days now, time to move on to something else, the cup is sleeping now in Dakar, you need to get ready for the World Cup and defeat that stinking rage."

@EspritC30823 added:

"Corruption once again. They keep going, God humiliates them, but they don't stop. Bravo to Senegal for exposing the shenanigans. If you want to sanction for eternity. But the winner will remain Senegal."

