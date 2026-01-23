CAF is expected to announce its verdict on Morocco’s petition against Senegal after a chaotic AFCON 2025 final

Senegal’s temporary walkout during the AFCON final triggered a formal protest from the Moroccan Football Federation

Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 after extra time in Rabat to claim a second AFCON title

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set to deliver its verdict on Morocco’s petition against Senegal following the controversial scenes that overshadowed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final in Rabat.

According to multiple reports, CAF’s disciplinary committee is expected to reach and announce a decision before next Tuesday, January 27, bringing clarity to one of the most dramatic finales in AFCON history.

CAF sets a ruling date for Morocco's petition against Senegal after the chaotic AFCON 2025 final. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

Senegal clinched their second AFCON title with a 1-0 victory over hosts Morocco after extra time at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

However, the match was marred by an unprecedented stoppage that has since triggered legal and disciplinary proceedings at the continental level, per Ghana Soccernet.

Morocco files petition after Senegal’s walkout

The incident Morocco wants CAF to interrogate occurred late in regulation time when referee Jacques Ndala awarded a stoppage-time penalty to the Atlas Lions, just minutes after disallowing what would have been a crucial goal for Senegal.

Senegal were crowned AFCON champions for the second time after defeating Morocco 1-0 in the 2025 final. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

In protest, several Senegalese players, led by head coach Pape Thiaw, temporarily left the pitch, halting play in front of a stunned crowd.

The interruption lasted several minutes before Senegal forward Sadio Mane intervened, urging his teammates to return and complete the match.

Morocco’s Brahim Díaz eventually missed the penalty, and the game proceeded into extra time, where Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye then scored the decisive goal to hand Senegal the trophy.

Despite the on-field outcome, Reuters reported that the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) quickly filed a formal protest, arguing that Senegal’s walkout constituted a withdrawal under CAF regulations, a claim that could carry severe consequences if upheld.

CAF disciplinary committee set to act

CAF has since confirmed that its disciplinary committee is reviewing the incident under strict timelines.

Sources close to the process indicate that deliberations are at an advanced stage, with a ruling expected within 48 hours.

Senior CAF officials are reportedly directly involved in the case, highlighting the gravity of the situation and the potential implications for the tournament’s integrity.

The African football governing body is keen to avoid prolonged uncertainty and ensure that its disciplinary framework is enforced consistently, especially in high-profile matches.

CAF has also reiterated its stance against actions that disrupt matches, particularly conduct directed at referees or tournament officials.

Any confirmed breaches could result in sanctions ranging from fines to suspensions, depending on the committee’s findings.

What the decision could mean for both teams

While Morocco are seeking disciplinary redress, including the possibility of administrative sanctions, Senegal remain confident that their actions will be viewed within the context of protest rather than abandonment.

Legal experts have noted that CAF’s interpretation of “withdrawal” will be central to the final decision.

Once a verdict is reached, both federations will be formally notified, with CAF expected to publish an official statement outlining its reasoning and any penalties imposed.

What referee said before Morocco’s missed penalty

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that CAF’s Technical Committee has now reviewed audio recordings of communications between centre referee Jean Jacques Ndala and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) room during the dramatic 18-minute stoppage that overshadowed the AFCON 2025 final in Rabat.

The newly surfaced VAR recordings reportedly contain a critical moment from the 10th minute of stoppage time. In the audio, referee Ndala is quoted as saying: “They’ve decided to withdraw. I’ll end the match.”

Source: Legit.ng