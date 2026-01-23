Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has sent message to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over the towel incident

Moroccan players, stewards and ball boys repeatedly tried to seize towels from Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy during the AFCON final

Teranga Lions reserve goalie became a 'towel protector', while Atlas Lion star Sibari later apologised to Mendy

Manchester United legend has sent a strong message to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over the controversial towel incident at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

During the final, Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy repeatedly had his towel taken by host nation stewards, officials and ball boys, with 2025 CAF Player of the Year Achraf Hakimi also caught on camera grabbing it.

The Teranga Lions were forced to assign reserve goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf to protect Mendy’s towel, standing his ground as several attempts were made to seize it.

Diouf did not play a single minute at the AFCON, but guided the Teranga Lions off-pitch to win a second AFCON title in five years, per BBC.

The 26-year-old shared a photo of his winner’s medal alongside the now-iconic towel, poking fun at the extreme lengths he went to in the rain-soaked final.

A similar episode occurred in the semifinal between Nigeria and Morocco, when Atlas Lions fans took multiple towels belonging to Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, leading to an unsavoury gesture from the shot-stopper toward the crowd, per Yahoo Sports.

Ferdinand demands sanctions on Morocco

England legend Rio Ferdinand has urged the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to sanction the Moroccan Football Association (FRMR) over the AFCON towel controversy.

Speaking on Rio Presents Podcast, the West Ham United legend labelled the actions of the ball boys as 'insane' and a threat to the integrity of the sport.

The six-time Premier League winner said Edouard Mendy (Senegal) and Stanley Nwabali (Senegal), were prevented from drying their hands. He said:

"The worst one (during the AFCON) was the ball boys trying to get the towels to stop the goalkeeper from drying his hands. That was insane.

“Someone has to get a hold of the Moroccan FA at some point. We need explanations.

“What right do they’ve to not let goalkeepers dry their hands? It is a part of the game.”

Saibari tenders an apology to Mendy

Morocco forward Ismael Saibari has tendered an unreserved apology to Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy by visiting the Teranga Lions hotel after the towel incident.

The meeting, captured on video, was widely praised as a sincere gesture aimed at easing tensions and restoring respect between the two camps.

The apology was seen as an important step in closing a controversial chapter that had threatened to overshadow Senegal’s achievement.

Morocco to file a petition to CAF

Legit.ng earlier reported that Moroccan Football Federation is set to file a formal petition to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following their painful loss to Senegal in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

The complaint centres on the withdrawal of several Senegalese players from the field during the penalty award.

