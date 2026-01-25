Ogenyi Onazi is criticising Atalanta’s refusal to sell Ademola Lookman, calling for better player management in Italy

The former Super Eagles star compares Lookman’s situation to Victor Osimhen’s difficult exit from Napoli

Napoli are pushing to sign Lookman, but financial constraints and Atalanta’s stance complicate negotiations

Former Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has taken aim at Italian clubs over their handling of player transfers, using Atalanta’s refusal to sell Ademola Lookman as a prime example.

Onazi expressed frustration that a player who has delivered success to the Italian club is being denied a move despite serious interest and strong financial offers.

Lookman, who starred for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations and helped Atalanta win the UEFA Europa League, was heavily linked with a transfer to Inter Milan during the summer window.

However, Atalanta were firm in their position, refusing to strengthen a domestic rival even after receiving multiple bids.

Onazi, speaking on the Abu Azeez podcast, questioned the logic behind such a decision, stressing that football is ultimately a business.

“It’s not like he’s leaving on a free deal. The club will make money and can bring another player in,” he said.

Onazi also warned that blocking a player’s exit can backfire if form drops or injuries occur, reducing market value and creating tension between player and club.

Lessons from Osimhen and Onazi

The former Lazio man drew parallels between Lookman’s situation and Victor Osimhen’s turbulent departure from Napoli.

According to Onazi, Italian clubs can become overly aggressive or rigid in negotiations, often placing their own interests above long-term planning.

Onazi also reflected on his own struggles at Lazio after Nigeria’s AFCON triumph in 2013, when he felt his career progression was hindered by poor communication and stalled transfer discussions.

He believes these repeated scenarios highlight a deeper issue within Italian football administration.

“Sometimes when a player is quiet and professional, it can be taken advantage of,” Onazi said, hinting that Lookman’s reserved personality may be working against him.

He added that clubs often change their attitude once a player’s form dips or injury strikes, sometimes pushing for contract terminations instead of protecting the player’s value.

Onazi suggested that if there was already an understanding between Lookman and Atalanta over a potential exit, the club should respect it rather than suddenly shifting its position.

Napoli renew interest in Lookman

Despite Atalanta’s resistance, interest in Lookman continues to grow.

Napoli have reportedly intensified talks as they look to reinforce their attacking options before the transfer window closes.

Italian outlet Il Mattino claims discussions are underway, though Napoli’s “zero balance” policy until early February makes the financial structure of any deal difficult.

Napoli see Lookman as their main attacking target, but they are unable to force Atalanta’s hand.

Instead, they are relying on the Bergamo club’s potential need to sell, especially with their attacking depth improved by the return of Giacomo Raspadori.

Beyond Napoli, Lookman has attracted attention from Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray and West Ham, underlining his rising status in European football.

At 28, the 2024 CAF Player of the Year winner is entering his prime years, and many believe a move to a bigger stage could elevate his career further.

Osimhen sends message to Lookman

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen has confirmed that he spoke to two of his Super Eagles teammates, whom Galatasaray is interested in signing in the summer.

Osimhen disclosed that he spoke to Lookman and Onyedika in the Super Eagles camp in a bid to lure them to Istanbul, but left the final decision to them.

