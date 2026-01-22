Frank Onyeka has cited referee decisions and Morocco’s tactics as key factors in Nigeria’s AFCON semifinal defeat

Nigeria fell 4-2 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes against AFCON 2025 hosts Morocco

The result meant that for the eighth time in 17 attempts, Nigeria fell at the semifinal hurdle

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka has reflected on Nigeria’s 4-2 penalty shootout loss to Morocco in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinals, pointing to a combination of tactical challenges and officiating decisions for the defeat.

The goalless match, played at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, saw Nigeria struggle to break down the disciplined Atlas Lions side.

Despite entering the semifinal unbeaten, Nigeria managed only two shots, just one on target, over 120 minutes, while Morocco fired sixteen attempts, five of which tested goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

According to ESPN, veteran Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou became the hero in the shootout, saving spot-kicks from Bruno Onyemaechi and Samuel Chukwueze, ultimately sending Morocco to the final.

Onyeka fingers the referee for Nigeria’s loss

Onyeka, speaking to Oma Sports TV, suggested that Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea played a significant role in Nigeria’s defeat.

“Tactically, they were very good. They knew what we were going to do and tried to close us down. I think that was the problem in the game,” Onyeka disclosed.

He continued:

“But the referee also made it easy for them because, whenever we had our own moments, he tried to cut them off, which killed our momentum and gave the Moroccans the advantage. That's why it was different. Morocco were very good, I give it to them.”

The comments from Onyeka underline the frustration felt by the Nigerian players, who had earlier dominated other North African teams like Tunisia and Algeria during the tournament.

While Onyeka acknowledged Morocco’s quality, he was candid about the effect of refereeing decisions on Nigeria’s rhythm and attacking opportunities.

Onyeka hails Nigeria’s mental strength

Despite the semifinal disappointment, Onyeka emphasised that the Super Eagles showcased resilience throughout AFCON 2025.

The Brentford midfielder reflected on Nigeria’s preparation and mentality against North African opposition at the just-concluded tournament won by Senegal.

“When you're playing against North African countries, you know that we are mentally strong. We are also physically strong, but at the same time, we approach every game without thinking about whether it's against a North or West African team.”

Aside from the victories against Tunisia and Algeria, Nigeria secured a bronze medal by defeating another North African giant, Egypt, on penalties.

Onyeka played in four matches at AFCON 2025, bringing his total tournament appearances to twelve across three editions for the Super Eagles.

