Victor Osimhen has confirmed he spoke to two Super Eagles teammates amid Galatasaray interest

The Turkish champions are reportedly interested in signing Ademola Lookman and Raphael Onyedika

Lookman is looking to leave Atalanta, while Onyedika wants to take the next step in his career from Club Brugge

Victor Osimhen has confirmed that he spoke to two of his Super Eagles teammates, whom Galatasaray is interested in signing in the summer.

Galatasaray was meant to be a stopgap for Osimhen after his dispute with Napoli in the summer of 2024, but he signed permanently after excelling on loan.

Victor Osimhen confirms he spoke to Ademola Lookman amid Galatasaray interest. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

He scored 37 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions during his loan spell in the 2024/25 season, helping the club win the league and cup double.

According to Futboo, Osimhen's success at the club has prompted the Istanbul-based club to look into signing other Super Eagles stars.

The Lions are interested in signing Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman and Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika to improve their squad.

Lookman is seeking to end his spell with the Italian club after a dispute over his desire to leave for two consecutive windows, while Onyedika is looking at the next step in his career.

Galatasaray are trying to take advantage of Lookman’s situation at Atalanta, similar to how they poached Osimhen from Napoli when his relationship with the club broke down.

Osimhen confirms talk with Lookman and Onyedika

Osimhen disclosed that he spoke to Lookman and Onyedika in the Super Eagles camp during their time together at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The striker claimed that he spoke to both players about Galatasaray, its fans, in a bid to lure them to Istanbul, but left the final decision to them.

“I told them about the Galatasaray fans, how big this club is, and how beautiful the country is,” Osimhen said after Galatasaray's 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, as quoted by Daily Sabah.

“They’re grown men, they’ll make their own decisions. But their arrival would be good for the club, the players and the supporters.”

The former Napoli star praised Onyedika’s attributes, as it will add a lot to Galatasaray, reiterating his desire to see his international teammates at one of the best clubs in the world.

Victor Osimhen praises Raphael Onyedika's qualities amid Galatasaray interest. Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images.

“He’s a very good player, very smooth on the ball. If he comes, he would add a lot to this team,” Osimhen said. “I’m trying to convince both of them. I’d love to see them play with us at one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Lookman has interests from other clubs, including in the Premier League and Serie A, but has remained tight-lipped over his next move after rediscovering himself under Raffaele Palladino.

Onyedika is also not short of suitors, as Premier League side Aston Villa is interested and is ready to rival Galatasaray for the Nigerian midfielder.

