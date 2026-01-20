Super Eagles forward Akor Adams scored a brace for Sevilla after returning to the club from AFCON 2025 duties

Adams was a second-half substitute, and his brace rescued a point for Sevilla against Elche on the road

Sevilla boss Matias Almeyda praised the commitment shown by Super Eagles duo Adams and Chidera Ejuke

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams scored a brace for Sevilla two days after returning to the club from international duty at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The striker was a key member of the Super Eagles squad in Morocco, scoring two goals and providing two assists to help Nigeria finish third, while Chidera Ejuke played only 12 minutes.

Akor Adams returns to Sevilla after AFCON 2025 bronze medal with Nigeria.

Adams and Ejuke returned to Sevilla immediately after Nigeria's third-place playoff win over Egypt and were named in the squad to face Elche.

Adams' brace rescues Sevilla

Adams and Ejuke started on the bench and were introduced in the second half, the striker at halftime and the winger in the 63rd minute.

The former Montpellier forward scored Sevilla’s first goal in the 75th minute to bring the team back into the game at 2-1 with 15 minutes to play.

Akor stepped up in the additional minutes of the second half to dispatch a late penalty and secure a 2-2 draw for Sevilla, saving the club from a fifth consecutive defeat.

Sevilla boss praises Adams and Ejuke

Sevilla head coach Matias Almeyda heaped praise on the Super Eagles duo for giving up their vacation and returning to help the team after their national duties.

“The lads who are coming back from the cup are a real boost for us. I have to thank them for their commitment; they didn't see their families and came here. I place tremendous importance on them giving up their vacations to be here helping each other,” he told El Sevillista.

Akor Adams scores brace for Sevilla after returning from AFCON 2025.

Adams explains his early return

Akor Adams opened up on his decision to ditch his post-AFCON vacation and return immediately to help the team alongside Ejuke.

“I'm back for the game after a long tournament, the team needed me, and it's good that the coach gave me minutes to energise the team and get the draw,” he told Sevilla FC+.

“The most important thing is the team. I've watched all the games while I've been away, and the results weren't what we wanted. We managed a draw, I scored, and I'm very happy for the team. We're focused on what's next.”

Sevilla sits 14th on the Spanish La Liga table with 21 points after 20 matches, two points above 18th-placed Alaves in the relegation zone.

