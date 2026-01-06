Akor Adams has opened up on his emotional celebration after scoring his first goal at the Africa Cup of Nations

Adams had an electric performance against Mozambique, scoring a cracking goal and providing two succinct assists

Nigerians applaud his contribution to the team and how he gels with Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen

Akor Adams has opened up about his emotional celebration after scoring his first goal at the Africa Cup of Nations during Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Mozambique.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria taught the AFCON knockout stage debutants a tough lesson with a crushing 4-0 defeat at Complexe Sportif de Fes in Morocco, on Monday, January 5, 2026.

As noted by CAF, Victor Osimhen scored a brace between Ademola Lookman’s opening goal and Akor Adams’s blinding shot for the fourth goal.

The NFF noted that Adams, who has been great since his debut against Lesotho in October, scored his third goal in eight matches for the team against Mozambique.

Adams explains emotional celebration

Sevilla forward Akor Adams was delighted to finally get his first AFCON goal, as he disclosed the much deeper importance of the goal to his family.

“First, glory to God for the privilege to have my first AFCON goal like all of you have been waiting for,” he said in the mixed zone.

“The goal is dedicated to my mum; she’s supposed to be here, but she’s in the hospital right now. She was admitted this morning, but she is much better now.”

“I’m happy for the team. Lookman had a fantastic game, Victor had a fantastic game, so we came out with the victory, and we are happy,” he added.

Nigerians applaud Adams’ contribution to the team, particularly with how he works for the team to bring out the best in his attack partners, Osimhen and Lookman.

He could have been named the man of the match for his performance, but Lookman got the nod. However, his importance to the team hasn't gone unnoticed.

@adikastakes wrote:

“People don’t realize how important Akor Adams is to this team, he has transformed our attack. I really need him to pick up a goal.”

@jeffkons wrote:

“While everyone is busy talking about Lookman and Osimhen I want to remind us that Akor Adams deserves the same level of praise because he has done excellently well just like the other two of them and he deserves his flowers 🌹 🌸 too.”

@VladoTod20 wrote:

“Akor Adams is making waves today as fans discuss his recent performances. His talent and dedication have truly shone, capturing the attention of many. Excited to see what he does next!”

