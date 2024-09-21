Victor Osimhen recently completed a transfer to the Turkish outfit, Galatasaray, from Italian club, Napoli

The Nigerian forward was at the heart of a lengthy transfer saga that dominated the entire summer window

Napoli director Giovanni Manna has provided an update on what led to the forward joining Galatasaray on loan

Victor Osimhen eventually completed a loan move to Galatasaray after a summer filled with speculation linking him to a host of clubs.

The prolific Nigerian forward, who had been widely expected to leave Napoli, drew interest from several top-tier teams across Europe and beyond.

However, in a surprising twist, all bids for Osimhen ultimately fell through, with reports suggesting that many failed to meet Napoli's valuation of the player.

After being sidelined from Napoli's first-team plans, Osimhen secured a loan move to Galatasaray. According to Corriere dello Sport, the deal is a straight loan with no option for a permanent transfer.

Following the move, Napoli director, Giovanni Manna, shed light on the circumstances that led to Osimhen joining Galatasaray, despite the numerous offers that had been on the table.

Napoli chief speaks on Osimhen

Speaking in an interview captured by Goal, the Italian club chief detailed that Napoli were initially reluctant to let the Nigerian forward leave the club on loan but were forced to do so when they received the offer from the Super Lig outfit.

"At the beginning, we were not open to the loan, something that had also been discussed with other teams. But then Galatasaray came forward when the market was closed in Italy, and we found a solution that was right for everyone. Obviously, we would have liked to sell Osimhen."

Osimhen made his debut with Galatasaray in their Super Lig clash against Rizespor. The forward is again expected to lead the attack for Okan Buruk’s side when they face Fenerbahce.

