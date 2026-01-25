A former Super Eagles star has come to the defence of Victor Osimhen following his performance at the 2025 AFCON

Former Ajax midfielder Sunday Oliseh had blamed the Galatasaray striker for Nigeria’s failure to win the continental title in Morocco

Nigeria eventually settled for their ninth AFCON bronze medal after defeating Egypt in the third-place match

A former Nigerian international has defended Victor Osimhen following his performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The three-time AFCON winners beat the Pharaohs of Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the third-place match at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca to win the bronze medal.

Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are arguing during the AFCON 2025 between Nigeria and Mozambique.

The Super Eagles beat the Mambas of Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16, Algeria 2-0 in the quarterfinal, before losing to host Morocco 4-2 on penalties.

During the Round of 16, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman had a heated exchange which caused a major stir on social media, per ESPN.

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh blamed Osimhen for costing Nigeria their fourth continental title.

Oliseh explained that Lookman, who was Nigeria's top attacker at the tournament, was not at 100% because his focus had been broken. The former Juventus midfielder said:

“Let's look at the toxicity that might have caused the Super Eagles the AFCON title.

“We are confusing talent with license. Victor Osimhen is world-class, but talent is not a license to destroy team chemistry. Look at the evidence.

“Since that public outburst against Ademola Lookman, one of our brightest lights, Lookman became a shadow of himself, and we lost the bite.”

Former Super Eagles star Ifeanyi Udeze wants Sunday Oliseh to caution Victor Osimhen privately.

Udeze responds to Oliseh's claim

Former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze has reacted to Sunday Oliseh’s claim that Victor Osimhen cost Nigeria the AFCON title.

Speaking on Brila FM, the former Bendel Insurance star said Oliseh should have used his platform to advise Osimhen and address the issue privately rather than publicly.

The 45-year-old argued that the altercation between both men during Nigeria’s match against Mozambique contributed to the Super Eagles’ failure to win the tournament.

Watch the video:

Udeze also described Victor Osimhen as a younger brother who deserved guidance, not public criticism. He said:

“Victor Osimhen is a younger player than Sunday Oliseh. Our legend should have used his channel to advise the Super Eagles striker regarding the discussion about him being the reason Nigeria didn’t win the AFCON.

“He should remember that the outburst happened against Mozambique, and in the quarter-final we played against Algeria.

"Ademola Lookman and Osimhen linked up well. The chemistry was there because, I think, after that game, they trashed whatever had happened between them and moved on."

