Victor Osimhen has sent a strong warning to Manchester City ahead of the final group game of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.

Osimhen returned to action for Galatasaray in the Champions League after nearly a month absent at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

He completed the full 90 minutes as Galatasaray came from behind to draw against Atletico Madrid at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex in Istanbul, Turkey.

The draw leaves Galatasaray 17th on the 36-team table, two points ahead of 25th-placed Napoli and faces the risk of being eliminated in the group stage.

The Turkish champions must win their final group match against Manchester City on January 28 at the Etihad Stadium to guarantee their spot in the knockout stage.

Osimhen sends message to Guardiola and Haaland

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has warned Manchester City, led by Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland, ahead of next week’s match in England.

The striker expressed delight to be back with the team after AFCON, and admitted that he and his teammates knew that the match would be difficult because of the quality of the opponent.

“We knew before the match that we would be playing against a strong opponent,” he told Galatasaray TV.

“I congratulate my teammates for their fight throughout the 90 minutes; we did a good job against a great opponent. The match was 50-50. We had chances to finish the game in some moments. I'm happy with our performance.”

Ahead of next week's crucial match against Manchester City, he said:

“Manchester City is one of the best teams in the world. We'll take it one game at a time. We'll focus on the league first, then on that game. It won't be easy, but I trust my team.

“I'm looking at it positively. We can get something out of it. The most important thing is to have a good game, like we did against Atletico.”

Haaland reacts to Man City loss

Manchester City will be a different side against Galatasaray next week after an embarrassing 3-1 defeat to Boro/Glimt in Norway on the Champions League matchday seven.

Erling Haaland apologised for not being able to score goals to help the team and apologised to the travelling supporters, whom the players have refunded, according to ESPN.

“I don't have the answers. I take full responsibility for not being able to score the goals I should have. I just apologise to everyone; every single Man City supporter and every single supporter that travelled today, because in the end it's embarrassing.”

City will host Wolves in the Premier League, while Galatasaray will travel to Fatih Karagumruk before their match next week.

