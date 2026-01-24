Sadio Mane won the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Player of the Tournament ahead of Ademola Lookman

CAF explained that the Senegal captain’s leadership in crucial moments helped him scoop the award

The Super Eagles star has better stats than the Al-Nassr star and was widely considered the favourite to win

Sadio Mane was named the Player of the Tournament at the recently concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after the final on January 18, 2026, in Rabat, Morocco.

Mane edged competition primarily from Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman, whom many consider the standout attacker at the tournament.

CAF names Sadio Mane the Player of the Tournament at AFCON 2025. Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Other worthy contenders include Alex Iwobi, Victor Osimhen, Mohamed Salah and Brahim Diaz, amongst others.

CAF explained that Mane won the award because of his leadership, particularly during the chaotic final against Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, even though Lookman stood out in stats.

Legit.ng examines how both players compare in stats.

Comparing Lookman and Mane’s stats

Ademola Lookman stats

Lookman featured in the Africa Cup of Nations for the second time in Morocco, having helped Nigeria reach the final in his first outing in Côte d'Ivoire.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Lookman scored three goals and provided four assists in six matches, the highest goal contribution at the tournament. He created five big chances and missed none.

He was instrumental in Nigeria’s run to win the bronze medal and scored the winning penalty against Egypt in the third-place playoff match.

Sadio Mane’s stats

Mane won his second AFCON in what he said would be his final appearance at the tournament, featuring in all seven matches for the Teranga Lions.

As noted by CAF, the 33-year-old scored two goals, provided two assists and contributed five defensive actions to lead his nation to their third final in four editions and second trophy.

He scored the winning goal against Egypt in the semi-final and kick-started the attack that led to Pape Gueye's winning goal. He created three big chances and missed two.

Ademola Lookman has the highest goal contribution at AFCON 2025. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman is obviously the better player in terms of stats, but a title-winning run with the kind of stats those stats certainly gave Mane the advantage.

“AFCON 2025 will be remembered as the tournament where Sadio Mané no longer needed to be spectacular to be indispensable,” CAF statement reads.

“Sadio Mané did not just win a trophy. He confirmed his status as a defining figure in the history of African football.”

The former Liverpool attacker has confirmed that he has played in his final AFCON and will retire from the national team after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. What a way for him to bow out.

AFCON 2025 Team of the Tournament

Legit.ng previously reported the AFCON 2025 Team of the Tournament, which featured four Moroccans, four Senegalese and three Nigerian players.

AFCON MVP Sadio Mane led the team from his favourite left wing position, pushing Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman into the number 10 role.

Source: Legit.ng