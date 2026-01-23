The Democratic Republic of Congo beat Nigeria 4-3 on penalties to secure the 2026 World Cup intercontinental play-off on November 16

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) discovered that the Leopards fielded six ineligible players during the Africa play-off

A Nigerian journalist has predicted the outcome of FIFA's ruling ahead of the proposed fix date

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has submitted an official petition to FIFA over the alleged fielding of six ineligible players by DR Congo during the 2026 FIFA World Cup African play-off in Morocco.

The Super Eagles lost 4-3 on penalties to the Leopards in the play-off final, missing out on a second consecutive World Cup appearance, with Hull City defender Semi Ajayi missing the decisive spot kick.

A Nigerian journalist predicts the outcome of DR Congo's case of fielding ineligible players during the 2026 World Cup playoff. Photo by: OZAN KOSE/AFP and Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

DR Congo is scheduled to face the winner of the Jamaica vs New Caledonia tie in Mexico next March for a place at the World Cup, per FIFA.

However, their participation is now in doubt following the petition. FIFA is reportedly set to deliver its verdict on the case by February.

According to OwnGoal, DR Congo risk expulsion from the playoffs after the six players were found not to have met the constitutional requirements to represent the country.

Journalist predicts DR Congo's fate

Nigerian sports journalist Olawale Quadri has expressed confidence that DR Congo will be sanctioned by the world football governing body for allegedly fielding ineligible players during the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-off.

In a post on X, the CAF-accredited journalist claimed that the Super Eagles of Nigeria would replace the Leopards in the intercontinental playoff scheduled to take place in Mexico from March 26 to 31.

The Ikorodu City FC Director added that the Central African nation is likely to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but believes the appeal would not succeed. He wrote:

"In a couple of weeks, the Internet will be flooded with stories like 👇🏾

"FIFA confirms Disciplinary Measures against DR Congo 🇨🇩 for using Ineligible players against Nigeria 🇳🇬🦅.

"DR Congo 🇨🇩 rejects FIFA verdict, heads to CAS. Super Eagles 🇳🇬 🦅 set for World Cup playoff after FIFA ruling on DR Congo.

"Super Eagles 🇳🇬 🦅 to face Jamaica 🇯🇲 in World Cup playoff following FIFA verdict on DR Congo.

"DR Congo drags FIFA to CAS as they seek justice. Exciting days ahead."

Leopards captain Chancel Mbemba and Théo Bongonda during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round Of 16 match between Algeria and DR Congo in Rabat, Morocco. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Football fans react to DR Congo's fate

@Stan_Stan1 said:

"I’ve said time & time again, Nigeria will do everything except win their qualifying matches to get themselves to the World Cup. It’s quite sad & laughable🤣."

@Shameh_NG wrote:

"This will be hilarious. Nigeria will be in the World Cup. The world will shake.

"It’s marvelous in our eyes.

"Good things coming in few weeks."

@sportsdokitor added:

"You’ve been repeatedly shouting “Exciting Days Ahead,” as though you have insider knowledge of FIFA’s decision, raising unnecessary expectations among Nigerians.

"We’ll be right here when the FIFA verdict is announced and for your sake, it had better be “exciting.” Otherwise, you’ll owe everyone an explanation for months of peddling what now looks like baseless speculation and false hope."

