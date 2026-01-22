Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has spoken about Nigeria’s efforts to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The former AFCON winner noted that the Nigeria Football Federation has absolved itself of blame for the team’s struggles

Nigeria risks missing the World Cup for a second consecutive time, having last featured at the tournament in 2018

Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has explained Nigeria’s renewed push to secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The three-time AFCON winners finished second in Group C of the qualifiers with 17 points, behind the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, who claimed the group’s automatic ticket.

Nigeria, however, earned a lifeline by qualifying for the African playoffs as one of the best losers, edging out Burkina Faso.

The Super Eagles went on to defeat Gabon 4-1 in the playoff semifinal but later lost 4-3 on penalties in Rabat after a 1-1 draw following extra time on November 16, 2025, per FIFA.

The Nigeria Football Federation uncovered that their Central African opponents fielded seven ineligible players and formally lodged a protest.

Oliseh opens up on Nigeria's World Cup push

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has accused the Nigeria Football Federation of trying qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the 'office'.

Speaking on Global Football Insights, the former Ajax player said the leadership of the NFF have failed to own up to their failure and shifted attention to the protest against DR Congo.

The former Juventus star pointed out that the Leopards used the same players against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the semifinal of the playoffs. He said:

"Nigeria are trying everything humanly possible to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the office, instead of through scoring goals, tactics, and hard work on the pitch.

"Plenty of Nigerians are no longer pointing accusing fingers at those responsible for our failure to qualify for two consecutive World Cups; they are cursing DR Congo.

"The Leopards used these same players against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon before playing us three days later and they used them right there at the recently concluded AFCON in Morocco without any issues."

Nigeria are too desperate - Oliseh

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh said Nigeria failed to secure the World Cup tickets on two occasions.

The former Borussia Dortmund star explained that the nation has shifted attention since the issue of protest on ineligible players started. He said:

“Nigeria did not qualify for the 2026 World Cup on the pitch, where it actually matters. Instead of looking in the mirror and taking responsibility.

“We see these desperate protests to FIFA, against DR Congo from the Nigeria Football Federation. Have we not realised what is happening here? Since the announcement of these protests, the conversation has shifted."

FIFA sends message to DR Congo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the world football governing body (FIFA) has sent a strong message to the Federation of Congolese Football Association (FECOFA) over the allegation of fielding ineligible players during the 2026 World Cup playoffs in Morocco last November 2025.

The world football governing body has reportedly concluded plans to announce its verdict on DR Congo’s case in February.

