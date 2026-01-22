The Federation Internationale de Football Association has sent a message to the Super Eagles after the latest ranking.

Nigeria climbed 12 places following their bronze medal finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Super Eagles fans have reacted to the message by FIFA, and also took a swipe at the Black Stars of Ghana

The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has sent a strong message to the Super Eagles following their latest world ranking released on Monday, January 19.

Nigeria defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt 4-2 on penalties to claim the bronze medal at the 35th edition of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Saturday, January 17.

The three-time AFCON champions enjoyed an impressive group-stage campaign, recording wins over Tanzania (2-1), Tunisia (3-2) and Uganda (3-1).

The nine-time bronze medallists advanced to the Round of 16, where they thrashed Mozambique 4-0 before eliminating Algeria with a 2-0 victory in the quarterfinals.

Nigeria’s quest for a place in the final ended in the semifinal against host nation Morocco, as the Super Eagles lost 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time, with Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missing their spot kicks, per Sofa Score.

FIFA sends message to Nigeria

The world football governing body has congratulated the Super Eagles after Nigeria climbed to 26th in the world rankings, up from 36th.

Nigeria moved up 12 places in the latest FIFA rankings released on Monday, January 19.

In a viral post on X, FIFA also acknowledged the position of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, who are ranked 45th globally. FIFA wrote:

"A massive leap for @FecafootOfficie and @thenff 📈.

"Both Cameroon and Nigeria have soared 12 places in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking after an incredible start to 2026 🌍."

Nigerians react to FIFA's message

@Roseangel009 said:

"Ghanaians won't understand this. Lol."

@tobialism wrote:

"When are you banning DR Congo or anyone bannable, to fix and make sure this superb Super Eagles Team make it to the world cup 🇳🇬🦅🇳🇬?"

@adesolafagbemi added:

"It is notable that Nigeria was not beaten by an African team across the AFCON competition."

@frankie2560 said:

"FIFA, I'm sure you saw Nigeria's style of play at AFCON,you like it right? We're the best ,don't you want to see more of it?"

@babatundes37649 wrote:

"This is great news.... The team is advancing, the coach is working, just the NFF to take the right decision and work for the uplift rather than emb£zlemment."

@shyvinny added:

"Is Nigeria going to be at the next World Cup in America?"

