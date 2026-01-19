The President of the Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed the decision on Eric Chelle’s future as Super Eagles coach

Chelle led Nigeria to a bronze medal at the just-concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, defeating Egypt

Nigerians, though disappointed not to win the trophy, applauded the Super Eagles’ performance at the tournament

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, has confirmed the NFF’s decision on Eric Chelle’s future after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026.

NFF set a target of reaching the final and winning the trophy for Chelle, but he fell short of this, losing to Morocco in the semi-final and winning the bronze medal.

Ibrahim Gusau confirms NFF's decision on Eric Chelle's future. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by CAF, the Super Eagles defeated Egypt to win their record-extending ninth bronze medal and kept their streak of never losing a third-place playoff match.

Nigerians applauded Chelle for his team’s performance, and despite failing to achieve the objectives and not qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, they want him to continue with the team.

NFF confirms Eric Chelle’s future

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau has confirmed the decision on Eric Chelle’s future in a statement published on the federation’s official website after the bronze medal match.

Gusau confirmed that the team’s target was to win the trophy, but would accept a bronze medal because of the diligent display by the Super Eagles.

“Actually, when we landed in Morocco towards the end of last year, our objective was to win the AFCON trophy and be the champions of Africa,” he said.

“Today, we finished in third place and won the bronze medals instead. We missed our target, but my joy is in the way our team played. They have played with zest and patriotic fervour, and showed resilience and character.”

He confirmed that the captain is one to be proud of and has prompted the NFF to continue to encourage the team, and as such, will continue to work with Chelle.

“The NFF is proud of the team’s campaign and will continue to do its best to encourage, support and motivate the team as we go forward,” he added.

“As the head of a hard-working technical crew, Mr. Chelle has done exceedingly well within the one year he has been with us. He has shown enormous capacity, and we will continue to work with him.”

NFF retains Eric Chelle as Super Eagles coach after AFCON 2025. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle, during his post-match conference after the win over Egypt, admitted that it would have been difficult to continue if Nigeria had lost the bronze medal match.

However, his comments suggest that he is keen to continue working with the team if the NFF agrees to let him stay on as the head coach of the Super Eagles.

“We will build on this experience, and it will be the foundation for the next phase of work,” he said.

Chelle receives offer from Tunisia

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle reportedly received a lucrative offer to coach the Tunisian national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

The Tunisian federation dismissed head coach Sami Trabelsi after its AFCON 2025 Round of 16 elimination six months before the World Cup.

