The Federation Internationale de Football Association has released the ranking for January 2026

The Super Eagles of Nigeria moved up after their bronze medal finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Atlas Lions of Morocco have moved up two places despite losing to Senegal in the final on Sunday, January 18

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up in the latest FIFA ranking after their splendid 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria beat Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shootout to win their ninth bronze medal at the continental tournament on Saturday, January 17.

Super Eagles of Nigeria move in the latest FIFA ranking after the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

The three-time winners recorded five wins and three draws, scoring the highest number of goals (14) in the tournament.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen scored four goals, while Atalanta winger converted a total of three goals. Despite Nigeria's performance, none of the players won major individual awards.

Nigeria boost in FIFA ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have climbed 12 places in the latest FIFA rankings released on January 19.

The West African giants are now ranked 26th in the world, up from 36th in the previous ranking, and sit third in Africa following their impressive performance at the AFCON.

Nigeria amassed a total of 1,581.55 ranking points, an increase of 79.09 points from their previous total of 1,502.46. This is the Super Eagles’ highest FIFA ranking since 2010, when they were placed 21st, per Sofa Score.

AFCON 2025 hosts Morocco broke into the top 10 despite losing the final to Senegal. The Atlas Lions are now ranked eighth in the world with 1,736.57 points, up from 11th.

Reigning AFCON champions Senegal remain second in Africa after moving up seven places to 1706.83 points.

Algeria occupy fourth place in Africa with 1,560.91 points in the latest FIFA rankings. The Desert Foxes were beaten 2-0 by Nigeria in the quarter-finals of the 2025 AFCON.

Egypt sit fifth with 1,556.71 points, having moved up four places despite finishing fourth at the continental tournament.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently ranked number three in Africa. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto

The impressive rise in African teams’ rankings has been attributed to the continental tournament staged across six cities in Morocco, with the final played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18.

Spain retains no 1 spot in FIFA ranking

2010 FIFA World Cup winners Spain have maintained their grip on top spot in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings with a total of 1,877.18 points.

Three-time world champions Argentina sit in second place with 1,873.33 points, while France remain third on 1,870.00.

England’s Three Lions stay fourth with 1,841.12 points, Brazil are fifth on 1,760.46, while Portugal and the Netherlands occupy sixth and seventh positions respectively, per FIFA.

