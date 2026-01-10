Nigeria became the first team to win five consecutive matches at AFCON 2025 after beating Algeria 2-0 on Saturday

Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams scored in a dominant quarterfinal win, securing Nigeria’s semi-final spot

The Super Eagles are the tournament’s highest-scoring team with 14 goals and a +10 goal difference

The Super Eagles made history at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by becoming the first team to win five consecutive matches in the tournament after defeating Algeria 2-0 in the quarterfinal on Saturday, January 10.

The victory not only booked Nigeria a spot in the semi-finals but also showcased their dominance on the African stage.

Eric Chelle’s men produced a commanding display against the Desert Foxes, controlling much of the game and converting their chances in the second half.

With Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams finding the net, Nigeria secured a smooth passage to the last four, where they will face tournament hosts Morocco.

Nigeria dominate toothless Algeria

The Super Eagles dominated early, with Calvin Bassey nearly opening the scoring in the first half before his effort was cleared off the line.

Nigeria’s patience paid off in the second half when Victor Osimhen headed in Bruno Onyemaechi’s cross to make it 1-0, The Athletic reports.

Later, Osimhen turned provider, assisting Akor Adams to seal a 2-0 win.

The victory highlighted Nigeria’s attacking flair and solid defensive structure.

Algeria, unbeaten before this match, were kept at bay by a well-organised Super Eagles side that balanced control of possession with clinical finishing.

Nigeria sets unique AFCON 2025 record

With the win, Nigeria became the only team to have won all five matches at AFCON 2025, per OptaJoe.

The Super Eagles had earlier defeated Tanzania (2-1), Tunisia (3-2), and Uganda (3-1) in the group stage, before a 4-0 victory over Mozambique in the Round of 16.

Nigeria now tops the scoring charts with 14 goals in five games and a +10 goal difference, the best in the tournament.

The Super Eagles consistent performances and attacking efficiency have made Chelle’s team a formidable contender for the title.

Nigerians celebrate historic win vs Algeria

The Super Eagles’ quarterfinal victory sparked celebrations across Nigeria, with fans taking to social media to cheer the team’s achievement.

Astra wrote:

“African Giants for a reason! Super Eagles are finally living the hype! Kudos to Victor Osimhen, Akor Adams, Ademola Lookman, Wilfred Ndidi, Coach Eric Chelle, and the whole coaching staff 👏🏽”

Goodman Watson tweeted:

“African football was made in Nigeria”

Stylez reacted:

“We’re going for gold. Morocco already know they’re playing for 3rd place by now.”

Ubong Silas added:

“Soaring! Yeah just like the Eagles they are.”

Nigeria now prepares for a high-stakes semi-final clash against Morocco.

With their attacking trio firing on all cylinders and confidence at an all-time high, the Super Eagles aim to extend their unbeaten run and chase a fourth AFCON title.

