The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reportedly suspended Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw

Thiaw reportedly instructed his players to leave the pitch after Morocco were awarded a penalty during the 2025 AFCON final

The African football governing body condemned the incident, describing the actions of the Senegalese team as unacceptable

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has taken a bold step by suspending Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw.

The Teranga Lions defeated Morocco 1-0 to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

The West African giants claimed the continental title after a hard-fought 120-minute battle against the host nation, a match marred by controversial refereeing decisions and a brief boycott.

Senegalese fans storm the pitch after the referee awarded a penalty in the match between Senegal and Morocco in the 2025 AFCON final. Photo by: Franck FIFE / AFP

Source: Getty Images

In the 90+7th minute, Morocco were awarded a penalty after a foul on Brahim Díaz, when a Senegalese defender prevented the Real Madrid star from connecting with a corner kick, per Vavel.

An enraged Pape Thiaw ordered his players to leave the pitch, with the Teranga Lions heading to the dressing room. Chaos ensued as aggrieved Senegalese fans attempted to gain access to the pitch.

Security personnel intervened to restore order, preventing the fans from entering the field, with some arrested while others returned to their seats.

Liverpool legend Sadio Mane appealed to his coach and teammates to resume play, leading to the players’ return to the pitch.

Normalcy was restored after a 17-minute delay as Brahim Díaz stepped up to take the penalty, but Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved the spot kick to keep his side in front.

In the 94th minute, Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal to hand the Teranga Lions their second AFCON title in five years, while Morocco’s wait for a second continental crown extended to 50 years, per Sofa Score.

CAF condemns Senegalese players & officials

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has condemned the chaotic scene at the just-concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

According to CAF, the African football governing body confirmed that it is reviewing footage and has referred the case to the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee. The statement read:

Teranga Lions coach Pape Thiaw during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final between Senegal and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

"The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) condemns the unacceptable behaviour from some players and officials during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat last night.

"CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organizers.

"CAF is reviewing all footage and will refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty."

FIFA president reacts to chaotic final

Legit.ng earlier reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino has released a strong statement after the chaotic scenes in the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday, January 18, 2025.

The Italian also expressed strong disdain towards Senegal's conduct, which disrupted the game, and called for strong sanctions against those involved.

