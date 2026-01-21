Senegal’s players will receive €110,000 and coastal land each following AFCON victory over Morocco

Teranga Lions head coach Pape Thiaw and the rest of the squad were also awarded the highest national honours

The players return to Senegal was greeted with massive street celebrations in Dakar

Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has rewarded the victorious Teranga Lions team with bonuses exceeding €110,000 per player, as well as 1,500 square-metre plots of coastal land following their dramatic Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) win against Morocco.

The AFCON final itself was filled with drama, as Senegal staged a walk-off in protest after a controversial penalty awarded to hosts Morocco in stoppage time.

The Teranga Lions returned to the pitch after tension had died down, thanks to Sadio Mane, who persuaded his teammates to continue the game.

Morocco would eventually miss the spot-kick after Brahim Diaz’s Panenka penalty was saved by Edouard Mendy.

Pape Gueye would later seal Senegal’s victory with a spectacular extra-time goal to crown the Teranga Lions African champions for the second time.

Speaking at the AFCON reception ceremony in Dakar, President Faye praised the players’ heroism and the “beautiful football” they showcased throughout the tournament.

According to The Athletic, each member of the 28 squad received about €114,900, totaling €3.1m.

Senegal’s soccer federation officials and delegation members were also honoured with cash and land bonuses, while sports ministry staff collectively received 305 million CFA francs.

Senegal players rewarded with national honours

In addition to monetary rewards, President Faye awarded head coach Pape Thiaw and the rest of the Teranga Lions squad the rank of Commanders of the National Order of the Lion, Senegal’s highest national honour, beIN Sport reports.

This distinction recognises individuals who make historic contributions to the West African country.

Patrice Motsepe, CAF president, had previously confirmed that the winners of AFCON 2025 would receive €8.5 million in prize money, adding another layer of reward for the victorious Senegal team.

Fans gather in thousands to welcome Senegal team

Senegal’s champions were welcomed home by thousands of ecstatic fans in Dakar.

The players rode atop an open-top bus emblazoned with the words “African Champions” along the Corniche to the presidential palace, with supporters singing and dancing in celebration.

Locations such as Patte d’Oie became the backdrop for jubilant displays, as Sadio Mane and his teammates soaked in the nationwide celebration.

This victory adds to Senegal’s growing legacy in African football, following their first AFCON title in 2021 when the players received 50 million CFA francs and smaller land plots.

Despite the country grappling with national debt issues, reported by the IMF at 132% of GDP at the end of 2024, the government prioritised rewarding its AFCON heroes.

With bonuses, land, and national honours, Senegal’s players have not only brought glory to the country but have also been celebrated as living symbols of inspiration and resilience for millions of supporters across the West African nation.

Senegal coach sends message to CAF

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has since tendered an unreserved apology to CAF over his conduct during the 2025 AFCON final in Rabat.

The former international explained that his emotions got the better of him due to what he described as poor officiating in the closing moments of the tense encounter.

Source: Legit.ng