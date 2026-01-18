Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has become a celebrity overnight following his officiating in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match, which Nigeria lost to the host nation, Morocco

While he received heavy backlash from many Nigerians, for what they tagged poor and biased officiating, his people at home see him somewhat as a star

An emerging video has shown people in Ghana following the referee and filming him with their phones as he returned home after his AFCON duty

A video of Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea being followed around by people in Ghana has sent social media users into a frenzy.

After his AFCON duty, Laryea returned home and was treated to a warm reception at the airport, as he became a celebrity overnight.

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea has become a celebrity in Ghana. Photo Credit: Paul Ellis, TikTok/(@khodedmedia_)

Ghanaian referee turns heads in Ghana

Sharing the clip on TikTok, blogger @khodedmedia_ wrote:

"Referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea was seen departing from Kotoka International Airport after receiving a warm and heartfelt welcome from his family, following his successful AFCON officiating assignment in Morocco."

In the clip, excited people followed Laryea, with some filming him with their phones, as he left the airport. One lady even requested a selfie with him.

The clip has been met with mixed reactions.

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea faced backlash for his performance in Nigeria's AFCON semi-final match with Morocco. Photo Credit: Paul Ellis

Video of Ghanaian referee stirs reactions

Mileti said:

Mileti said:

"Nigeria made this guy popular know this and know peace, if not for Nigeria he will not ne this popular."

Teeveekay7 said:

"Daniel has turned overnight celebrity after officiating between Nigeria 🇳🇬 and Morocco at afcon 2025."

Umar Tahiru525 said:

"This guy 🇬🇭 is very good. I hope FIFA will call you for the World Cup, one of the best referees in Ghana."

ADJOA YAMAL 10 said:

"I am very proud of you paaaa😂🤩🥰✌️Wlcm back to us 🥰May God punish and blind ur Haters and those who want to harm you IJN amen."

Dr. Salami said:

"FIFA is watching your public display. This is very unethical and unprofessional-bad image for this sport. This maybe your last and highest exposure in this sport. This is bad for a referee."

Adam said:

"But honestly, the GFA is not motivating referees enough to encourage the younger ones. Not even an official welcome at the airport?"

Maame_asiedua said:

"He should have been guided by at least one police officer."

KoBBy🎫 said:

"This man responds to Nigerians criticism with Stone Bowy song .~Gidigidi."

Ghanaian referee deactivates his Instagram account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea had deactivated his Instagram account after online attacks from Nigerians.

Laryea officiated the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash between Nigeria and Morocco, which the Super Eagles lost 4-2 on penalties.

Nigerians were displeased with his officiating, citing questionable refereeing from Laryea, particularly the yellow card shown to Calvin Bassey, which ruled him out of the third-place match, as confirmed by CAF. There were already concerns over CAF appointing a Ghanaian referee with a questionable officiating record for such a high-stakes match.

