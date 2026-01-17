Nigeria defeated Egypt 4–2 on penalties to finish third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Saturday, January 17

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved two spot kicks, including efforts from Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush

Nigeria converted four out of five penalty kicks, with Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru missing the first kick

Super Eagles beat Egypt 4-2 via penalty to finish third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, January 17.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was the hero of the night, saving two penalties, including one from Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.

Super Eagles player after winning the penalty kick against Egypt in the third-place match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Akor Adams, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman converted their spot kicks, while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru missed Nigeria’s opening attempt.

Eric Chelle made five changes from the previous match against Morocco, introducing Paul Onuachu, Samuel Chukwueze, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Moses Simon and Igho Ogbu, who replaced the suspended Calvin Bassey.

In the 14th minute, Sevilla forward Akor Adams saw his right-footed effort from the right side of the box saved by goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.

Three minutes later, Paul Onuachu won a free kick for the Super Eagles in the defensive half after halting a potential Egyptian threat.

In the 25th minute, midfielder Raphael Onyedika blocked a dangerous attempt from Zizo. Moments later, Mohamed Salah’s double effort was kept out by goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali in the 27th minute.

Paul Onuachu’s deflected goal was ruled out after a VAR review, with the forward adjudged to have fouled an Egyptian defender with his elbow in the 35th minute.

2024 CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman replaced Paul Onuachu in the second half and made an immediate impact on the game.

In the 65th minute, Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi was introduced for the injured Bright Osayi-Samuel, who had been impressive throughout the match.

With ten minutes remaining, Akor Adams was denied a penalty after being pushed by Hamdy Fathy, while the referee also waved away Nigeria’s appeals for a spot kick when Semi Ajayi challenged Ibrahim Adel.

In the 86th minute, Ademola Lookman dribbled past two players at the edge of the box and delivered the ball into the six-yard area, but Semi Ajayi failed to convert the chance.

Egypt responded with an immediate attack, but defender Igho Ogbu stopped Ashour from making a decisive pass and was booked for the challenge.

In the 90+2 minute, Chelle introduced Sevilla winger Chidera Ejuke for Fulham star Samuel Chukwueze, who had missed a penalty in the semifinal, per BBC.

Moments later, Semi Ajayi picked up an injury while making a clearance and was replaced by Chidozie Awaziem.

Chidozie Awaziem celebrates after the penalty shoot-out in the 2025 AFCON third-place match between Egypt and Nigeria in Casablanca. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Penalty shootout between Nigeria and Egypt

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Mohamed Salah both missed their opening penalties before Akor Adams converted Nigeria’s first spot kick.

Substitute Omar Marmoush then missed Egypt’s second attempt, while Moses Simon made it 2-0 for Nigeria after calmly scoring.

Defender Rami Rabia netted Egypt’s first penalty on their third try, but Alex Iwobi restored Nigeria’s advantage with a successful fourth kick.

Substitute Mahmoud Saber kept Egypt in the contest, before Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman sealed victory for Nigeria with the final penalty, per Sofa Score.

CAF praises Super Eagles' journey

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) sent a message to the Super Eagles at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria lost to host Morocco in the semifinal of the continental tournament after a goalless draw over an intense 120 minutes at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, January 14.

Source: Legit.ng