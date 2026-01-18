Algeria FA has threatened to take matters to a legal level after their quarterfinal defeat to Nigeria at AFCON 2025

The Algerian team has accused Senegalese referee Issa Sy of bias and poor officiating in their match against Nigeria

The Desert Foxes camp has now threatened legal action against CAF, accusing the African football body of abuse of power

Algeria’s anger over their AFCON 2025 quarterfinal defeat to Nigeria has not faded, and the frustration has now escalated into a threat of legal action against the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Desert Foxes had accused Senegalese referee Issa Sy of poor officiating, claiming he influenced key moments of the match to their disadvantage.

CAF set to face legal action as Algeria FA plans to take the African Football Governing Body to court over alleged abuse of power following their loss to Nigeria at AFCON 2025: Photo: Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

Algeria FA complains about referee to CAF

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF), led by president Walid Sadi, had complained to CAF after the game, but the Federation was reportedly threatened with sanctions over its post-match reaction after the loss to Nigeria.

Players and staff of Algeria were involved in heated confrontations with Nigeria players after the final whistle, with their frustration spilling over towards the referee.

Footage from the stadium shows visibly angry Algerian players chasing referee Issa Sy into the tunnel before being restrained by the security.

The reaction from the Algerian team forced CAF to open an investigation into what transpired after the quarterfinal match. However, FAF has insisted it will not be intimidated by threats of sanctions and is prepared to pursue all available legal options, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Akor Adams pays tribute to DR Congo's Patrice Lumumba. Photo: CAF media

Source: Getty Images

The Algerian FA has adopted a firm stance, rejecting what they described as an abuse of power by CAF.

FAF wins appeal against CAF at CAS

The federation is riding a wave of confidence after securing a key victory at CAS, where it successfully won its appeal against CAF over the Western Sahara shirt controversy, BBC reports.

In February 2025, CAS ruled in favour of FAF and USM Alger in their appeal against the CAF regarding the controversial shirts worn by Moroccan club RS Berkane during the 2023-24 CAF Confederation Cup.

The dispute centred on Berkane’s jerseys, which featured a map of Morocco, including the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

The FAF and USMA argued that the inclusion of this map constituted a political statement, violating CAF and FIFA regulations that mandate political neutrality in football.

FAF and USMA appealed to CAS, seeking to overturn CAF’s decision that had allowed RS Berkane to wear the jerseys in the competition. The arbitration body eventually annulled CAF’s prior decision approving the jerseys, upholding FAF’s appeal.

Riyad Mahrez explains why Algeria lost to Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez shared insights into why his team lost 2-0 to Nigeria's Super Eagles in the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), on Saturday, January 10.

Algeria conceded two second-half goals from Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Sevilla striker Akor Adams as they were eliminated from the competition despite finishing the group stage with a 100% record.

Source: Legit.ng