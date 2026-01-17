Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has named the club Victor Osimhen should join during the January transfer window

The Super Eagles star is currently participating in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring four goals

The Galatasaray forward will lead Nigeria to take on the Pharaohs of Egypt in the third-place match later today

Former Ghana international Asamoah Gyan has advised Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to join an English Premier League club during the transfer window.

Osimhen featured in six matches at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), recording four goals and two assists.

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan wants Victor Osimhen to join Manchester United. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The 27-year-old played a key role in Galatasaray’s domestic double triumph, winning both the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup last season, while also finishing as the club’s top scorer.

The Nigerian international completed a £65 million move to Galatasaray during the summer transfer window and has since scored an impressive 47 goals in 41 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

Before his switch to Turkey, Osimhen guided Napoli to the Serie A title but later fell out of favour under former manager Antonio Conte, per UK Metro.

Gyan mentions club befitting Osimhen

Black Stars legend Asamoah Gyan has urged Victor Osimhen to join Manchester United during the transfer window.

Speaking on Rio Presents, the former Sunderland star said the Nigerian international is the kind of player the Red Devils need.

The two-time AFCON runner-up expressed shock that top European clubs side are not showing interest in the former Lille forward despite his scoring ability and prowess. He said:

"I am surprised that the big clubs didn't come for him during the transfer window. Hopefully, I am appealing to Manchester to sign him. If only Osimhen wants to come because of their history.

"Osimhen is the kind of striker we need right now because we have (Bryan) Mbeumo in the wings doing a great job at the club."

The former Al Ain star said Osimhen is currently his favourite striker, mentioning some of his traits. He said:

"My favourite striker is Victor Osimhen because he loves scoring goals; then he plays with his heart. He gives everything, and I like those kind of players."

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen during the AFCON match between Mozambique and Nigeria at Fes stadium in Morocco on January 5, 2026. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes the Premier League giants will sign the 2023 CAF Player of the Year. He said:

"Osimhen will come to Manchester United; if Man U offers to take him, he will go 100%."

Fans react

@Joe4rt said:

"He is in the top 3 strikers in the world! I would give anything to have him at united."

@UTD_Smoke wrote:

"Man United won’t break the new wage structure they want to create by bringing in Osimhen

"It’s frustrating to some but that’s how it is @rioferdy5."

@IamS03 added:

"Manutd doesn’t want to pay bro, they think while will they give an African boy £350k weekly.

"So osihmen ain’t coming bruv.. coz he refuse to go low, he knows his worth and what he brings to the table."

Ferdinand blasts Man Utd over Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has hit out at his former club for letting the opportunity to sign a world-class striker go for cheap when they are in dire need of a goalscorer.

The Red Devils scored 44 Premier League goals last season, seven more than the Super Eagles forward managed in all competitions for the Turkish champions.

Source: Legit.ng