Victor Osimhen made Turkish football history on Wednesday night as he scored twice in the Turkish Cup final to break a 24-year-old goal-scoring record and lead Galatasaray to glory.

The Nigerian forward found the net in the 46th and 63rd minutes to power Okan Buruk’s team to a 3-0 victory over Trabzonspor, securing the club’s 19th Turkish Cup title, a national record.

Victor Osimhen lifts his first trophy as a Galatasaray player after winning the Turkish Cup final.

Source: Getty Images

The brace took Osimhen’s tally to 35 goals in all competitions this season, surpassing the previous record of 34 set by Brazilian legend Mario Jardel during the 2000/01 campaign.

Entering the match with 33 goals, Osimhen needed just two to write his name into the history books, and the Nigerian forward delivered in style.

Osimhen breaks Mario Jardel’s 24-year record

With his double strike, Osimhen also overtook Jardel as the highest-scoring foreign player in a single season for Galatasaray.

The Nigerian now sits eighth on Galatasaray’s all-time foreign scorers list with 35 goals in just 38 appearances, already ahead of Jardel.

Only seven other foreign players have scored more goals for the Turkish club, with Romanian icon Gheorghe Hagi still holding the top spot at 72 goals.

Osimhen’s latest achievement is even more impressive considering the 26-year-old forward achieved it in his debut season on loan from Napoli.

A historic night for Galatasaray

The victory over Trabzonspor not only delivered silverware but also highlighted Osimhen’s vital role in Galatasaray’s success this season.

Victor Osimhen poses with the Turkish Cup trophy following Galatasaray's 3-0 victory against Trabzonspor.

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old Nigerian became the first foreign player to score a brace for Galatasaray in a Turkish Cup final, adding yet another milestone to his remarkable campaign.

A breakdown of Osimhen’s 35 goals shows his consistency across competitions: 24 in the Turkish Super Lig, six in the UEFA Europa League, and five in the Turkish Cup.

Osimhen’s pace, finishing, and aerial dominance have made him a nightmare for defenders.

Galatasaray eyes domestic double

With the Turkish Cup now secured, Galatasaray can complete a domestic double by winning their final league match against Kayserispor on Sunday.

It would mark their 25th league title and fourth-ever double in the club’s rich history, the last coming in 1998–99.

Osimhen’s heroics have not only thrilled Galatasaray supporters but also caught the attention of top European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

As the season nears its end, the 26-year-old may yet add to his record and further cement his legacy in Turkish football.

Osimhen wins first Galatasaray title

