Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has issued a strong warning to coach Eric Chelle over Victor Osimhen

Nigeria will faceoff with the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the semifinal of the 2025 AFCON on Wednesday, January 10

Osimhen has scored a total of four goals in the tournament, and is Nigeria's second all-time highest goalscorer

Sunday Oliseh gave Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle advice ahead of the semifinal match against Morocco at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, January 14.

Nigeria are currently unbeaten in five matches at the 35th edition of the continental tournament.

The three-time AFCON winners defeated the Desert Foxes of Algeria 2-0 in the quarterfinal of the AFCON on Saturday, January 10, per ESPN.

Oliseh warns Chelle on Osimhen

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has cautioned head coach Eric Chelle against overdependence on Victor Osimhen at the ongoing AFCON 2025.

Speaking on the Global Football Insights Podcast, the 1994 AFCON winner stressed that football is a team game, noting that Nigeria fields 11 players who must play according to the coach’s instructions.

The former Juventus midfielder added that Nigeria is not synonymous with Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen. He said:

“Nigeria is not Osimhen. Nigeria is these eleven solid players."

Oliseh impressed with Chelle

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has commended Eric Chelle for transforming the national team within a year.

The Ajax legend pointed out the exceptional performance of Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka and Wilfred Ndidi. He said:

"The way the Super Eagles have played the last three games is the best I have seen them play in 20 years, since 2006. You can tell anybody that Sunday said this; ask anybody who is a football analyst to watch our team.

"Nigeria now forces the opposition to play defensive nonstop, they put pressure on you from the defense, midfield and Onyeka and Ndidi are heating up.

"Look, Iwobi is running the show like an orchestra and making me laugh when I look at him and commenting on Nigeria is the most thing to do because you want to give all the compliment but at the same time you say no, I have to be neutral."

Fans react

@SeyiGlobal said:

"Bros even Oliseh sef shock! This team dey play like prime Barcelona these last three matches. Make dem just carry this same energy go scatter Morocco tomorrow. We go win this thing."

@Samzonal wrote:

"This is exactly true.

"We don’t know what will happen tomorrow, but this is the best of Super Eagles we have seen in so many years ago."

@mrajiabdulwasiu added:

"Absolutely 💯. I enjoyed watching the Super Eagles matches lately. Kudos to the coach and the players."

@EricEnoghayiag2 said:

"First time I am watching Super Eagles without stress in years."

