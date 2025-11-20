Ghana football legend Asamoah Gyan has made a bold prediction ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco

The 2010 BBC Football Player of the Year expressed his pain over the Black Stars missing this year's edition

The former Sunderland star also threw a jibe at the Super Eagles of Nigeria for missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Asamoah Gyan has mentioned three countries he believes stand a better chance of lifting the trophy at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The former Black Stars captain expressed his disappointment over Ghana's absence at the biggest football tournament in Africa.

Ghana will not feature in this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco for the first time since 2004. Photo by: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana failed to reach the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2004 after drawing with Angola 1-1 in their qualifying match last November, per Al Jazeera.

The four-time AFCON winners have played in 24 editions of the tournament, with Egypt (26) and Ivory Coast (25) making more appearances than them.

Gyan lists countries to win 2025 AFCON

Former Al Ain star has tipped the Super Eagles to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) coming up between December 21 and January 18, 2026.

The former Sunderland star explained that this year's edition has giants who are ready to slug it out on the field.

The 39-year-old tipped reigning AFCON champions, Ivory Coast and Morocco as top contenders. He said:

“I think we’ve got a lot of giants who are going there. Ghana is out, which we were very disappointed by, but that’s okay, we qualified for the World Cup.

"Yes, Nigeria did well, they were close the last time. Ivory Coast did well; we have a lot of teams. Morocco is also a strong contender, and they’re doing well.

“I will say these three countries, that I have mentioned Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Morocco.

Nigeria is paired in group C with North Africa giants Tunisia, Tanzania and Uganda, per Bundesliga.

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan during the 2010 FIFA World Cup between Ghana and Uruguay. Photo by: Cameron Spencer.

Source: Getty Images

Elijah agrees with Gyan

Former Super Eagles defender Sam Elijah said Nigeria has the capacity to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Elijah explained that the players will channel their anger of not qualifying for the World Cup to the AFCON. The former FIFA U17 World Cup winner said:

"Asamoah Gyan is one of the most respected ex-internationals in Africa and I will agree with his prediction.

"We should expect a different Super Eagles in the AFCON because these players are wounded and would channel their anger to the AFCON.

"Nigeria failed to win the 2023 AFCON last year, after losing to host Ivory Coast by 2-1. This year's edition is going to be entertaining and Nigeria will prevail at the end of the day."

Uganda coach warns Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uganda’s coach, Paul Put, sent a strong warning to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Put has disclosed that his side will not be intimidated by any of their Group C opponents, including group favourite Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng