Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey is set to miss the rest of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after receiving a yellow card against Morocco.

Bassey arrived in the semi-final match against the Atlas Lions of Morocco as one of the four Super Eagles stars who are at risk of suspension.

Calvin Bassey receives a yellow card for a foul on Brahim Diaz. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

Frank Onyeka and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali are the other two players walking on tight rope with a yellow card who started against Morocco.

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea booked the Fulham defender after a challenge on Morocco’s star man Brahim Diaz in the 33rd minute.

Bassey is now suspended for the next match, be it the final match against Senegal or the third-place match against Egypt, in what is a big blow for the Super Eagles.

The Teranga Lions booked their spot in the final after defeating the Pharaohs, thanks to Sadio Mane’s 78th-minute strike to help his country prevail again.

Fans reacts to Bassey’s yellow card

Nigerians were displeased with Laryea’s decision and voiced their frustration, particularly having raised alarm over his appointment for the match.

@colinudoh wrote:

“That's a terrible yellow card. Bassey did not touch him. That was a clear simulation.”

@euphoria_sticks wrote:

“CAF, you should cover your face in shame for what your referee at a semi final of this magnitude is doing. Absolute disgrace.”

@folahan_jnr wrote:

“Dear CAF, shame on you. The biggest game of AFCON 2025 tournament has been marred by a referee who can't make the right decisions.”

@omojuwa wrote:

"I didn’t even need a replay to know Diaz dived after pulling Bassey’s shirt but Bassey got carded instead. I genuinely thought he was going to card Diaz for diving. How is that dude a professional referee? How?"

@Algeria_FC wrote:

“After watching the replay, it’s actually a good decision by the ref to give the free kick to Morocco and show Calvin Bassey the yellow card. The rules say you have to let Brahim Diaz and Morocco through on goal.”

