Nigeria lost to the Atlas Lions of Morocco 4-2 on penalties in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat

Nigerians are aggrieved over the controversial officiating of Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea in the match

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation Ibrahim Gusau has sent a message to Nigerians after their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations loss to Morocco.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw in 120 minutes at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau sends message to Nigerians after loss to Morocco.

Nigerian’s major talking point from the match was the questionable officiating of Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea, whom they earlier raised concerns about.

Laryea had some questionable decisions, which included booking Calvin Bassey after Moroccan star Brahim Diaz appeared to have pulled his shirt.

The yellow card ruled Bassey out of Nigeria’s third-place match against the Pharaohs of Egypt on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, as noted by CAF.

NFF President urges Nigerians to move on

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau has urged Nigerians to move on from the match, describing the incidents as circumstances and challenges, which the team coped well.

“It is important to retain focus by not continuing to dwell on what happened in the semi final match. As far as we are concerned, the team coped well in the circumstances, navigating a number of challenges and playing their game,” he said.

Gusau reminded Nigerians that penalties are anybody's game and noted that Nigeria defeated South Africa on penalties in the semi-final at AFCON 2025, and this time it was not meant to be.

“The NFF is proud of the output of the team at this championship. They gave their best and still remain the team to have scored the most goals here,” he added.

“We will talk to them to pick up their morale and go for the bronze so that they will have something from a tournament in which they have done so well.”

Gusau allayed fears before the match over the officiating, claiming there would not be manipulative officiating, but the “circumstances” and “challenges” played their part.

Super Eagles begin preparation for AFCON 2025 third-place match.

The team arrived in Casablanca on Thursday afternoon and trained later in the day in preparation for the match against Egypt on Saturday.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi, who missed the semi-final due to suspension and injury, and youngster Ryan Alebiosu trained separately from the rest of the team.

Head coach Eric Chelle and one player will speak to the media on Friday as the Super Eagles prepare for their final act before leaving Morocco.

