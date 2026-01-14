Former England international Rio Ferdinand has predicted the winner of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated the Desert Foxes of Algeria, while Morocco defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the quarterfinal

The Pharaohs of Egypt or the Teranga Lions of Senegal await the winner of the encounter in the final on January 18

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has named the country that will win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will clash with the Atlas Lions in the semifinal at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat later tonight, January 14.

The three-time AFCON winners defeated the Desert Foxes of Algeria 2-0, goals courtesy Victor Osimhen and Adams Akor while the North African giants beat the Indomitable Lions 2-0, with goals from Brahim Diaz and Ismail Saibari, per France 24.

Nigeria have scored a total of 14 goals, conceding four in five matches, while Morocco scored nine goals, conceding one against Mali in the group stage, per Sofa Score.

Ferdinand names AFCON winner

One-time UEFA Champions League winner Rio Ferdinand believes the Super Eagles have the quality to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

In a viral video on X, the six-time Premier League winner explained that Nigeria possesses the best striking option at the continental tournament.

The 47-year-old said the trio of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi have impressed him. He said:

"I'm saying it here now, next AFCON I am there. I'm part of it, I want to be in there, I want to be in amongst the crowds, the lot, get the culture, feel everything.

"I want the body paint, everything. You know what, I'll be in the gym before that well.

"All of my African friends, most of them, probably 75% of them are Nigerian and if I say anyone else, they're going to kill me.

"You've got Victor Osimhen and he is looking to go past Yekini; you've got Ademola Lookman (2024 CAF Player of the Year); they've got Alex Iwobi playing like ...

"I'd like to see Nigeria man."

Fans react

@SantosTHEBOSS said:

"Good choice Rio!!! We will donate home, away, alternate jerseys to you at the next AFCON. Face Paint, everything. You're a Super Eagle at heart."

@Cybereagles wrote:

"Chief Fiwagboye, you are a Nigerian.

You have to support your second team.

No let some pipu cause make dem pour you hot rice.

@OmowaleOlunlade added:

"Who’s that other guy saying Morocco has “genuine world class talent…” baba nla olodo ni. Osimhen/lookman/Akor etc obviously play basketball right? 😁

@iAmPODii said:

"The absolute best decision ever is to go with Nigeria 🇳🇬 for the win. Best choice. No one else has the quality of the team that we have. No one. We are the best at this tournament. Would be an injustice not to win it."

