Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has shared the team's secret at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria will face off against the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the semi-final of the 35th AFCON edition

The Super Eagles are eyeing their fourth continental title after 13 years in South Africa

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi has revealed the secret behind Nigeria’s success at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The three-time AFCON champions have been impressive throughout the tournament, recording a 100% winning record in the group stage against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania (2-1), the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia (3-2), and the Cranes of Uganda (3-1).

Nigeria improved significantly in the knockout stages and are yet to concede a goal, defeating the Mambas of Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16 and the Desert Foxes of Algeria 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

The West African giants now face a stern test as they take on hosts Morocco in the AFCON semi-final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat later today, January 14, per ESPN.

We are more united - Iwobi

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has credited the unity to the successes recorded at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking during the pre-match interview, the Fulham star explained that there is a strong bond between the players like never before.

The former Arsenal star said the players are always fighting for each other on the pitch and always covering their respective lapses. He said:

“You can see the joy and the chemistry that we have. When we’re playing for our country, it’s not just on the pitch, but also off the pitch.”

“There’s a big unity. There’s a big family. It starts from the coach, as well as the players.”

“You can see on the pitch that we’re fighting for each other. I feel like that’s bringing out the best, not just in me, but in all the players.”

The former Everton star Alex Iwobi said the players are more mature, having played together for a longer period of time.

The 29-year-old added that most of the squad are in their prime and performing well at their respective clubs.

He credited the previous teams for giving their best to Nigeria at the continental tournament. He said:

“For me, I feel like the difference is the sense of brotherhood, the family environment that we’ve created for each other.”

“The previous AFCONs, we’ve done really well. The team have been so strong, but at the same time, the team was young and we were learning about each other.”

“I feel like right now, everybody’s entering their prime. Everyone’s doing well, respectfully, for their clubs.”

Cat predicts Nigeria vs Morocco

