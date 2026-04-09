FIFA Takes Major Decision About AFCON 2025 Final Referee Ahead of 2026 World Cup
- FIFA has reportedly dropped Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo from officiating at the 2026 World Cup
- Ndala officiated the chaotic 2025 Africa Cup of Nations which has left lingering issues in African football
- The Congolese has escaped sanctions from the Confederation of African Football and continues his duties
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
FIFA has reportedly taken a drastic decision on the referee who officiated the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, which has sparked controversy in African football.
Jean-Jacques Ndala officiated the final match between Senegal and Morocco, which the Atlas Lions won thanks to Pape Gueye's strike in the extra time.
The Congolese disallowed Senegal's legitimate goal minutes before awarding a penalty to Morocco, which prompted a walkout from the Teranga Lions.
FIFA drops AFCON 2025 final referee
According to top African journalist Micky Jnr, FIFA has dropped Jean-Jacques Ndala and he will not officiate at the 2026 World Cup in USA, Mexico and Canada.
African football fans have criticised the Congolese official, but he escaped sanctions from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and continues to officiate matches.
More details to follow.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com