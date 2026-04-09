FIFA has reportedly dropped Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo from officiating at the 2026 World Cup

Ndala officiated the chaotic 2025 Africa Cup of Nations which has left lingering issues in African football

The Congolese has escaped sanctions from the Confederation of African Football and continues his duties

FIFA has reportedly taken a drastic decision on the referee who officiated the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, which has sparked controversy in African football.

Jean-Jacques Ndala officiated the final match between Senegal and Morocco, which the Atlas Lions won thanks to Pape Gueye's strike in the extra time.

Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala officiated the AFCON 2025 final. Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Congolese disallowed Senegal's legitimate goal minutes before awarding a penalty to Morocco, which prompted a walkout from the Teranga Lions.

FIFA drops AFCON 2025 final referee

According to top African journalist Micky Jnr, FIFA has dropped Jean-Jacques Ndala and he will not officiate at the 2026 World Cup in USA, Mexico and Canada.

African football fans have criticised the Congolese official, but he escaped sanctions from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and continues to officiate matches.

More details to follow.

Source: Legit.ng