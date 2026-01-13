Walid Regragui insists Morocco’s only advantage over Nigeria is massive home support

Morocco arrive unbeaten in 25 matches, facing a Super Eagles side with a perfect AFCON record

Nigeria and Morocco meet at AFCON for the first time in 22 years, renewing a fierce rivalry

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has spoken boldly ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash against Nigeria, revealing what he believes is the only real advantage the host nation holds over the Super Eagles.

With tensions rising and narratives swirling around officiating, the Moroccan manager was keen to set the record straight.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Monday, January 12, Regragui dismissed suggestions that referees have favoured Morocco during the tournament.

Instead, he insisted that home support, not officiating, will be the decisive edge when the Atlas Lions face Nigeria in front of a packed stadium.

Home crowd is Morocco’s only advantage

Regragui was clear and unapologetic when addressing claims surrounding Morocco’s controversial quarter-final win over Cameroon.

Despite protests over denied penalties, the coach maintained that his team has earned its place and does not rely on external help, Al Jazeera reports.

“We’re the team to beat. As the team to beat, people will try to find all sorts of reasons to say Morocco has an advantage. The only advantage that Morocco has at this Africa Cup is playing in front of 65,000 spectators. The rest is on the field, we speak on the field,” Regragui said.

For Morocco, playing at home has transformed every match into a fortress-like occasion, with roaring fans driving the team forward.

Regragui believes that atmosphere, not referees, could tilt the balance against Nigeria.

Morocco and Nigeria set for semifinal clash

Morocco head into the semi-final riding an incredible 25-match unbeaten streak, a run that dates back to their shock elimination by South Africa at the 2023 AFCON.

The Atlas Lions have grown in confidence since then, and are considered the favourites heading into the crucial game on Wednesday, January 14.

Nigeria, however, represents their biggest challenge yet as Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles have been ruthless at AFCON 2025, winning all five matches played so far and eliminating heavyweights along the way.

Both teams remain undefeated at the tournament, Nigeria with five wins from five, Morocco with four wins and a draw, setting the stage for a heavyweight showdown.

Head-to-head watch

Wednesday’s clash will be the sixth AFCON meeting between Nigeria and Morocco, and history suggests fireworks.

All five previous AFCON encounters between the Atlas Lions and the Super Eagles produced a winner, underlining how finely balanced the rivalry has been.

According to CAF Online, this will also be their first AFCON meeting in 22 years and the second time both sides face off in a semi-final.

Overall, it is their 12th international meeting, with Morocco holding a slight edge with six wins to Nigeria’s three, alongside two draws.

