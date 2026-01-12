Nigeria earned a significant portion of the prize pool after reaching the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final

Super Eagles defeated the Desert Foxes of Algeria with goals from strikers Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams

Nigeria will face the host nation, the Atlas Lions of Morocco, in the semi-final on Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Nigeria has earned a significant amount of money from the prize pool after reaching the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams scored to help the Super Eagles defeat Algeria, dumping the Desert Foxes out of the competition in the quarter-final.

Super Eagles reach AFCON 2025 semi-final after beating Algeria 2-0. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

The victory earned Nigeria a semi-final date with the host nation, Morocco, at Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

The Pharaohs of Egypt and the Teranga Lions of Senegal will face off in the other semi-final in a repeat of the AFCON 2021 final, which the West Africans won.

Nigeria's semi-final prize money

According to CAF, President Patrice Motsepe announced the increment in AFCON 2025 prize money during his opening press conference for the tournament.

CAF announced the prize money for the winner is $10 million, a 43% increase from the $7 million Cote d'Ivoire received for winning the 2023 edition.

The runners-up of the 2025 edition in Morocco will receive $4 million in prize money, while the two semi-finalists will pocket $2.5 million each.

Nigeria has $2.5 million in the bank from CAF, even if they lose their semi-final tie against Morocco and settle for the third-place match at this tournament.

However, Nigeria aims to win the tournament, one step better than they did in Ivory Coast two years ago, when they lost the final to the host nation.

Eric Chelle speaks about NFF target

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle was asked about the target set by the NFF before the tournament and if he would be pleased if Nigeria is eliminated at the current stage.

Eric Chelle speaks about NFF's target after reaching AFCON 2025 semi-final. Photo by Abu Adem Muhammed/Anadolu.

“Like I said, my ambition is to win every game. When we win a game, we have to stay focused on the next game, and every time this is the same, the same line for me,” he told Elegbete TV.

“About the NFF, I do my job. If I win or lose, I will be judged because there is a description, but today you arrive in the semi-final, and your team plays well, sometimes very well, but sometimes there are some bad things.

“Everyone is curious about Eric Chelle, but I'm not on the pitch; this is on the players. I do my job, I try to do it with my own feelings, but other countries see what work I do, but actually I feel good.”

FG approves ₦3bn for Super Eagles

Legit. ng previously reported that the Federal Government approved ₦3 billion towards the Super Eagles' expenses at AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

The NFF confirmed the receipt of the funds and added that the players and staff will receive more bonuses as the competition progresses.

