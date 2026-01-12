The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria defeated the Desert Foxes of Algeria, while Morocco defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the last round

The Super Eagles have been dominant at this tournament, but must be wary of some key players for the Moroccan national team

The Super Eagles of Nigeria must be wary of some top Moroccan players during their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash against the Atlas Lions.

Nigeria drew Morocco after beating the Desert Foxes of Algeria 2-0 in the quarter-final, with the Atlas Lions beating Cameroon by the same scoreline.

Morocco faces difficult test against Nigeria in AFCON 2025 semi-final. Photo by Gabriel Bouys/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The two sides will face off on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat at 8 pm Nigerian time.

Nigeria has been the best team at the tournament, but a lot of factors could play against them when they face the host nation in the last four.

Legit.ng looks at five Moroccan players who could give Nigeria problems.

5 key Moroccan players

1. Brahim Diaz

The Real Madrid winger is the top scorer at the tournament with five goals, and according to CAF is the second player to score in five consecutive matches at the tournament after Ghana’s Osei Kofi in 1968. He is one of the contenders for the MVP award.

Diaz is Morocco’s biggest threat to the Super Eagles. Aside from his goals, he is a handful for opposing fullbacks, and Bruno Onyemaechi will have to be at his best to limit him.

2. Achraf Hakimi

Hakimi was a doubt for AFCON 2025 after his injury from Luis Diaz's tackle in the UEFA Champions League, but shook it off to lead his country at the tournament on home soil. The NFF noted his leadership as a key factor to Morocco’s success.

He missed the first two matches, but has been a constant presence during the matches he played. The PSG star runs the entire length of the wing, and having him and Diaz on the right wing is a huge threat.

3. Ayoub El Kaabi

El Kaabi has three goals at this tournament, two of which were goal-of-the-tournament contenders. He has scored two bicycle kicks, a rarity at international tournaments.

He displaced Yousef En-Nesyri in the Moroccan attack, and beyond his goals, he brings his wingers, Brahim Diaz and Abde Ezzalzouli, into the match effectively.

4. Abdessamad Ezzalzouli

The former Barcelona winger has been a constant threat down the left wing for Morocco at this tournament and will be a huge test for Bright Osayi-Samuel. His combination of flair and quick feet could cause the Nigerian defender problems.

Nayef Aguerd and Abde Ezzalzouli in action for Morocco against Cameroon. Photo by Gabriel Bouys/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

5. Nayef Aguerd

Aguerd has been Morocco’s defensive leader in the absence of the injured Romain Saiss. He has been one of the catalysts for Morocco to keep four clean sheets, but he will meet a dominant force in Victor Osimhen against Nigeria.

Honourable mentions: Ismail Saibari, Yassine Bounou, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss.

NFF sends message to Morocco

Legit.ng reported that NFF sent a strong message to Morocco ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final between the Super Eagles and the Atlas Lions.

The Nigeria Football Federation took the fight to Morocco, subtly threatening that the end has come for their AFCON 2025 campaign.

Source: Legit.ng