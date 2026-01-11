The Algerian Football Federation are set to file another petition to the Confederation of African Football

The Desert Foxes lost 2-0 to Nigeria in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10

The two-time AFCON winners confronted referee Issa Sy and other match officials after the encounter

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) are set to submit a second petition to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Super Eagles humbled the Desert Foxes 2-0 in the quarterfinal of the continental tournament at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Saturday night, January 10.

Nigeria outclass Algeria 2-0 in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by: Paul ELLIS / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams sent the North Africans packing after they had recorded four consecutive wins before facing Nigeria, per ESPN.

The defeat also ended goalkeeper Luca Zidane’s clean-sheet run, as the Desert Foxes exited the 35th edition of the tournament, per CAF.

Why Algeria is filing a petition

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) are set to file a protest with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over what they described as poor officiating by Senegalese referee Issa Sy.

In a viral post on X, FAF claimed that Sy denied the two-time AFCON champions a clear penalty that could have changed the course of the match.

The Algerian FA also alleged that the referee made several questionable decisions that favoured the Super Eagles during the quarterfinal clash.

According to the petition, the referee failed to shake hands with some Desert Foxes players after the final whistle, while Nigerian players were also accused of provoking their opponents.

FAF further alleged that Algerian journalists and media professionals were attacked in the tunnel following the match. The claims read:

"A clear penalty was denied. Several decisions from Senegalese referee Issa Sy were questionable.

"The referee was biased in Nigeria’s favor. Issa Sy allegedly failed to shake hands with Algerian players at full time. Nigerian players provoked them after the final whistle.

"Algerian journalists and media professionals were allegedly attacked in the tunnel.

"As a result, Algeria will ask CAF to ban Issa Sy and remove him from the tournament with immediate effect.

"CAF are now expected to review the reports and evidence."

Referee Issa Sy leaves the pitch after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria in Marrakesh. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react

@hayourbahme said:

"The Ajayi handball incident is not a penalty. The ball hit his thigh before hitting his hand. I'm sure that was why VAR disallowed it.

"It was not the ref's fault that they had a total number of 0 shots on target."

@VutomiGiftRJ wrote:

"Their entitlement is on another level this Nortn African people."

@Jengos_mss added:

"Lol they were outshined.

"Total Dominance by Nigeria side

"We should respect football.

