Victor Osimhen has been selected among three Super Eagles players named in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal best 11

Nigeria produced a dominant display to dispatch Algeria 2-0 and secure a spot in the semifinal

Osimhen was named the man of the match after scoring and providing an assist in the match

Victor Osimhen has topped a list of three Super Eagles players named in the Best XI of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal.

Osimhen put up a Man of the Match display, grabbing a goal and an assist as the Super Eagles defeated the Desert Foxes of Algeria 2-0 to qualify for the semifinal at AFCON 2025.

Victor Osimhen, Bruno Onyemechi signal to the referee during Algeria vs Nigeria AFCON 2025 quarterfinal game, as Osimhen celebrates his goal with Ademola Lookman. Photo: Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen named in AFCON Quarterfinal Best 11

Following Nigeria's dominant display against Algeria, the Super Eagles trio, Victor Osimhen, Bruno Onyemechi, and Bright Osayi-Samuel have been named in Sofascore’s team of the tournament for the quarterfinal as reported on Score Nigeria.

Osimhen scored his fourth goal at the ongoing AFC0N 2025, and his strong display earned him a rating of 8.2. He was previously snubbed in the Best XI team of the Round of 16 in spite of his brace against Mozambique.

Onyemechi provided the assist for Osimhen's goal and shut down Algeria's danger man, Riyad Mahrez, throughout the game, which earned him a rating of 8.2.

Birmingham City star Bright Osayi-Samuel also had a rating of 8.2 after helping Nigeria keep their second clean sheet in the tournament.

Image of Full XI below:

Morocco’s Adam Masina and Egypt’s Ramy Rabia join Onyemechi and Osayi-Samuel to complete a four-man defence.

Egypt’s trio of Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour, and Hamdy Fathy operate in the midfield alongside Morocco's Abde Ezzalzouli.

Man City and Egypt's Omar Marmoush joined Victor Osimhen in the attack.

Victor Osimhen celebrates his goal for Nigeria against Algeria at AFCON 2025 with Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka. Photo: Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

There is no place for Akor Adamson the XI despite scoring Nigeria's second goal against Algeria, while Super Eagles midfield orchestrator Alex Iwobi was also overlooked.

Morocco’s Brahim Diaz, and the Senegal duo consisting of Sadio Mane and Iliman Ndiaye are among the other top performers excluded from the Best XI in the quarterfinal.

Ademola Lookman leads AFCON MVP race

According to Sofascore rating, Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman leads the AFCON MVP race with a rating of 8.45 points.

The Atalanta star leads the race with three goals and four assists in four matches, ahead of Mo Salah and Amad Diallo.

Algeria protests officiating against Nigeria to CAF

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) plans to lodge a complaint to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over what they described as poor officiating in their match against Nigeria.

The Algerian FA also alleged that the referee made several questionable decisions that favoured the Super Eagles during the quarterfinal clash.

The end of the match was marked by a series of outbursts, with heated exchanges on the pitch. Several Algerian players vehemently contested the refereeing decisions, surrounding the Senegalese referee Issa Sy and his assistants in an atmosphere of intense hostility.

Source: Legit.ng