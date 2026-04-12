Barcelona are reportedly preparing to offload up to five players to raise funds for a move for Victor Osimhen

The Spanish club must comply with strict La Liga financial rules before completing any major signing above €100m

Osimhen is viewed internally as the long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona’s long-standing interest in Victor Osimhen is gathering momentum again, but this time the conversation inside the club has shifted from admiration to planning.

The Nigerian striker is firmly on the radar as a potential future leader of the attack, yet the financial reality at Camp Nou remains the biggest obstacle.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has emerged as a top transfer target for La Liga champions Barcelona. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to TransferMarkt, Osimhen’s reputation as one of Europe’s most complete forwards has only grown in recent seasons as his consistent goal output have placed him among the most sought-after strikers in world football.

Barcelona believe the 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner fits the profile of a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, but completing such a deal will require major sacrifices.

With La Liga financial restrictions still shaping every major decision, Barcelona cannot simply buy without selling.

Any move that could exceed €100 million must be carefully balanced through player departures and wage reductions.

That has led to internal discussions about offloading key squad members to create both financial space and registration room.

Barcelona set to offload key players

One of the most significant names linked with a potential exit from Barcelona is Jules Koundé.

According to Afrik-Foot, the French defender has been one of Barcelona’s most reliable performers, but his strong reputation across Europe also makes him a valuable asset in the transfer market.

Barcelona are ready to offload up to five players to fund the transfer of Victor Osimhen in the summer. Photo by Diego Souto

Source: Getty Images

Premier League clubs, in particular, are believed to be monitoring his situation closely.

With the Catalan giants in a strong contractual position, the club could command a fee in the region of €80 million, a figure that would instantly boost their summer budget.

While losing Koundé would weaken the Barcelona squad defensively, his sale represents one of the most straightforward ways to generate the kind of money required for a high-profile signing like Osimhen.

Midfield and attack reshuffle under consideration

Further forward, Ferran Torres is another name being considered. The Spanish attacker has delivered useful moments but has struggled to cement a permanent starting role.

With an estimated value of around €50 million, his departure would offer financial relief without dismantling the core structure of the team.

In midfield, Frenkie de Jong has regained form and remains influential on the pitch, but his salary places a heavy burden on Barcelona’s wage structure.

A sale could bring in around €45 million, while also significantly easing the club’s long-term financial pressure.

Young midfielder Marc Casadó’s limited first-team opportunities could push him toward a move, potentially generating over €20 million in fees.

Lewandowski’s exit opens strategic door for Osimhen

The final and most symbolic piece of the puzzle is Robert Lewandowski who is approaching the closing stages of his Barcelona career.

His departure would not necessarily deliver a large transfer fee, but the wage savings would be substantial.

That financial space is seen as crucial in enabling the club to register and sustain a new elite striker.

In that context, Osimhen is viewed internally as the ideal candidate to lead the next phase of Barcelona’s attack.

The Super Eagles forward is considered a more realistic option compared to other elite targets in the market.

Osimhen is expected to cost Barcelona approximately €80 million in the summer of 2026, as Galatasaray looks to maximise their return on the Nigerian striker.

Barcelona issues update on Osimhen

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray has provided the latest update on Victor Osimhen’s injury as he steps up his rehabilitation after undergoing a successful surgery on his arm.

Osimhen fractured his arm after clashing with French defender Ibrahima Konate during Galatasaray's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Source: Legit.ng