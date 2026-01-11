Despite Nigeria defeating Algeria 2-0 to progress into the semifinals of the AFCON 2025, fans and players of the Desert Foxes believed they were denied a penalty in the match

They have accused the referee Issa Sy, from Senegal of being biased, alleging that several decisions went against them in the match, including a penalty incident in the first half

A referee and instructor known as Victor has analysed the incident, offering an explanation why Issa Sy refused to award a penalty to Algeria for a handball incident involving Nigeria defender Semi Ajayi

Nigeria defeated Algeria 2-0 on Saturday, January 10, to set up a meeting with the host nation, Morocco, in the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles dominated the Desert Foxes throughout the encounter as their opponents failed to register a shot on target in the entire duration of the match.

Senegalese referee Issa Sy issues a warning to a player and is then protected by security after Nigeria's 2-0 win against Algeria in the AFCON 2025 quarterfinal. Photo: Sebastien Bozon

Despite Nigeria's dominance in the game, controversy still erupted during the quarter-final clash.

Referee Issa Sy ignores Algeria's penalty appeal

In the 12th minute of the game, the Desert Foxes were attacking on the right side when Farès Chaïbi attempted a cross, which was deflected by the hand of Nigeria's defender Semi Ajayi inside the penalty box.

Riyad Mahrez looks sad as Nigeria celebrates a goal. Photo: Sebastien Bozon

The replay showed the ball hitting the arm of Ajayi after deflecting off his thigh. The referee of the match, Senegal's Issa Sy, did not blow his whistle and was not even called by VAR, causing massive protests from Algerian players.

The incident has since generated lots of discussions on social media.

Referee explains why Algeria didn't get penalty

Speaking on the incident via his Instagram page, a referee and instructor known as Victor explained why Algeria didn't get a penalty for the handball on Ajayi, quoting IFAB law.

Wearing a black Adidas shirt with a referee badge, Victor said while analysing the video,

"The defender (Nigerian player) initially had his arm in a natural position, but extended it after playing the ball. However, the ball first touched his leg before his arm, so per IFAB rules, it's not a handball offense. This is why the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) didn't intervene, even though the ball's trajectory might have hit the arm anyway."

IFAB law suggests that a handball offence is not committed when a player heads, kicks or plays the ball with another part of their body and it then hits their own hand/arm (unless the ball goes directly into the opponents’ goal or the player scores immediately afterwards).

In this case, the replay of the Semi Ajayi incident shows the ball came off his thigh before hitting his arm, hence this can't be considered a penalty according to the rule.

Algeria protests officiating against Nigeria to CAF

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) plans to lodge a complaint to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over what they described as poor officiating.

The Algerian FA also alleged that the referee made several questionable decisions that favoured the Super Eagles during the quarterfinal clash.

