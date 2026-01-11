AFCON 2025: Why Senegalese Referee Issa Sy Refused to Award Algeria Penalty Against Nigeria
- Despite Nigeria defeating Algeria 2-0 to progress into the semifinals of the AFCON 2025, fans and players of the Desert Foxes believed they were denied a penalty in the match
- They have accused the referee Issa Sy, from Senegal of being biased, alleging that several decisions went against them in the match, including a penalty incident in the first half
- A referee and instructor known as Victor has analysed the incident, offering an explanation why Issa Sy refused to award a penalty to Algeria for a handball incident involving Nigeria defender Semi Ajayi
Nigeria defeated Algeria 2-0 on Saturday, January 10, to set up a meeting with the host nation, Morocco, in the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations.
The Super Eagles dominated the Desert Foxes throughout the encounter as their opponents failed to register a shot on target in the entire duration of the match.
Despite Nigeria's dominance in the game, controversy still erupted during the quarter-final clash.
Referee Issa Sy ignores Algeria's penalty appeal
In the 12th minute of the game, the Desert Foxes were attacking on the right side when Farès Chaïbi attempted a cross, which was deflected by the hand of Nigeria's defender Semi Ajayi inside the penalty box.
The replay showed the ball hitting the arm of Ajayi after deflecting off his thigh. The referee of the match, Senegal's Issa Sy, did not blow his whistle and was not even called by VAR, causing massive protests from Algerian players.
The incident has since generated lots of discussions on social media.
Referee explains why Algeria didn't get penalty
Speaking on the incident via his Instagram page, a referee and instructor known as Victor explained why Algeria didn't get a penalty for the handball on Ajayi, quoting IFAB law.
Wearing a black Adidas shirt with a referee badge, Victor said while analysing the video,
"The defender (Nigerian player) initially had his arm in a natural position, but extended it after playing the ball. However, the ball first touched his leg before his arm, so per IFAB rules, it's not a handball offense. This is why the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) didn't intervene, even though the ball's trajectory might have hit the arm anyway."
IFAB law suggests that a handball offence is not committed when a player heads, kicks or plays the ball with another part of their body and it then hits their own hand/arm (unless the ball goes directly into the opponents’ goal or the player scores immediately afterwards).
In this case, the replay of the Semi Ajayi incident shows the ball came off his thigh before hitting his arm, hence this can't be considered a penalty according to the rule.
Algeria protests officiating against Nigeria to CAF
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) plans to lodge a complaint to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over what they described as poor officiating.
The Algerian FA also alleged that the referee made several questionable decisions that favoured the Super Eagles during the quarterfinal clash.
Source: Legit.ng
Nomso Obiajuru (Sports Team Lead) Nomso Obiajuru is a sports journalist with over 10 years of professional experience. He currently serves as the Team Lead of the Sports Editorial Desk at Legit, where he drives content strategy, audience growth, and editorial excellence. Over the course of his career, he has worked with reputable media organizations like Legit.ng, Sports Brief, and HipTV. His work spans in-depth sports reporting, feature writing, live event coverage, and editorial leadership. Nomso obtained a degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos in 2012. Email: nomso.obiajuru@corp.legit.ng