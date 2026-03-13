The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reportedly reopened the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final case

CAF had previously passed a verdict which sanctioned Morocco, Senegal and some of their players and staff

The case is now set to be reopened after a successful appeal from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reportedly reopened the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final case after a successful appeal from Morocco.

AFCON 2025, which was played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium ended chaotically after Senegal boycotted the match for 17 minutes.

Congolese Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala disallowed Senegal’s goal before awarding a penalty to Morocco in the final moments of the match.

Pape Thiaw ordered his players to leave the match, disrupting the match for a while before Sadio Mane intervened and told his teammates to return.

Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, attempting a ridiculous Panenka, which was easily saved by Senegalese goalkeeper Édouard Mendy.

Pape Gueye scored in the fourth minute of extra time after a brilliant work from Mane to turn defence into attack in the twinkle of an eye.

Senegal held on to the one-goal lead to win their second continental crown and has Morocco’s 50-year wait for an AFCON title continuing.

CAF sanctioned both countries for different offences during the final, with Senegal incurring a total of $615,000 fine and Morocco incurring $315,00 fine.

CAF reopens AFCON 2025 final case

FRMF confirmed in an official statement that it has lodged an appeal at CAF’s Disciplinary and Ethics committee against the verdict delivered.

According to journalist Micky Jnr, the appeal is successful and CAF has reopened the file, which means reviewing the entire investigation.

This means that every charged person would face a second hearing with new evidence that could change the initial judgement passed in the first verdict.

