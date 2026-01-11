Luca Zidane sparked an on-field brawl with Nigerian players after Algeria’s 2-0 AFCON defeat

Senegalese referee Issa Sy and stadium security forced to intervene amid chaos

Tensions spill internationally, with clashes reported between Algerian and Nigerian fans in France

The Super Eagles booked their spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal with a 2-0 win over Algeria at Stade de Marrakech, but the celebrations were marred by a chaotic post-match brawl.

What should have been a night of football glory turned into tempers flaring both on and off the pitch.

Luka Zidane got into a brawl with some Super Eagles players after Nigeria defeated Algeria in the AFCON quarterfinal. Photo by Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

Zidane’s son fights with Nigeria players

The match itself saw Nigeria dominate for large stretches, with Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams scoring decisive goals, per CAF Online.

Algeria struggled to create chances, with their first meaningful shot coming only in the 78th minute. Despite the clear gap in performance, tensions boiled over at full time.

Luca Zidane, son of legendary French star Zinedine Zidane and Algeria’s goalkeeper, initiated the confrontation by shoving Raphael Onyedika of Club Brugge, Gulf News reports.

Onyedika attempted to retaliate, which quickly drew in other Algerian players to protect their goalkeeper.

The situation escalated rapidly, forcing Stanley Nwabali, Paul Onuachu, Chidozie Awaziem, and Francis Uzoho to intervene.

What began as a minor push turned into a full-blown on-pitch scuffle, capturing the attention of fans and media alike.

Referee attacked at full-time

The chaos did not end with the players as the Senegalese referee Issa Sy came under fire for not awarding a penalty on a handball by Semi Ajayi in the first half.

Algerian players expressed outrage at full-time, creating a tense scene that required stadium security to step in for the referee’s safety.

Mixed-zone tensions followed the pitch-side drama after an Algerian journalist was seen physically confronting a Nigerian reporter before Moroccan security intervened.

Authorities detained two Algerian journalists for questioning, highlighting the serious nature of the incidents.

Even beyond Morocco, tensions flared internationally as reports from Marseille, France, confirmed that Algerian and Nigerian fans clashed on the streets, with some fans burning jerseys of the opposing teams.

Nigeria shines despite the drama

Despite the drama, Nigeria’s focus remains on the semifinal, where they will face hosts Morocco.

Luka Zidane had kept three clean sheets at AFCON 2025 before facing the Super Eagles. Photo by Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles’ disciplined performance and clinical finishing underlined why they remain serious title contenders.

For Algeria, the match will be remembered not only for the defeat but also for the post-match chaos sparked by Luca Zidane’s actions.

The events have sparked discussions on sportsmanship, the role of players in maintaining order, and the responsibilities of media and fans in managing emotions after high-stakes games.

While the Super Eagles celebrate a historic semifinal spot, the shadow of on- and off-field incidents underscores the intensity and passion surrounding African football at its highest level.

Nigeria is aiming to win the AFCON for the fourth time after wins in 1980. 1994, and 2013, but Eric Chelle’s team must first navigate their way past a determined Morocco team.

Super Eagles set unique AFCON record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles made history at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by becoming the first team to win five consecutive matches in the tournament after defeating Algeria 2-0 in the quarterfinal on Saturday, January 10.

The victory not only booked Nigeria a spot in the semi-finals but also showcased their dominance on the African stage.

