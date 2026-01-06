Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has sent a message to his teammate Victor Osimhen after Nigeria qualified for the quarterfinals at the AFCON

The former CAF Players of the Year were involved in a heated argument during Nigeria's 4-0 win over Mozambique

The Atalanta winger created three assists in the match against the Mambas, including two for Osimhen

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has issued a bold statement to teammate Victor Osimhen following a reported rift between the two players.

Both Lookman and Osimhen delivered standout performances in Nigeria’s 4-0 Round of 16 victory over Mozambique, powering the Super Eagles into the quarterfinals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Monday, January 5.

The Atalanta forward opened the scoring for the three-time AFCON champions before providing two assists for Osimhen in the 25th and 47th minutes, per BBC.

Victor Osimhen discusses with Ademola Lookman during Nigeria's 4-0 win over Mozambique at the AFCON 2025. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

However, tensions flared in the 62nd minute when the former Everton star attempted to dribble past Mozambique defenders but lost possession. A visibly frustrated Osimhen confronted Lookman, angrily shouting, “It is a team sport.”

Following the altercation, Osimhen appeared reluctant to make runs when Lookman was in possession and was later caught on camera having a brief confrontation with left-back Bruno Onyemaechi.

Five minutes after the incident, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle replaced Osimhen with the experienced Moses Simon.

Despite the drama, Lookman remained influential, providing an assist for Akor Adams in the 75th minute before being substituted for Paul Onuachu in the 86th minute, per Sofa Score.

Lookman sends message to Osimhen

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman has sent a reassuring message to teammate Victor Osimhen a day after their rift at the Complexe Sportif de Fes.

In a post on his Instagram handle, the former CAF Player of the Year said he and Osimhen would continue to stand together. He wrote:

"TOGETHER ALWAYS 🦅🇳🇬."

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen are Nigeria's joint top scorers at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Lookman provided all three assists for Osimhen as he ended his AFCON goal drought against Tunisia in the Group stage match.

Fans react

Football stars, including Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi and England international Dominic Solanke, as well as music stars such as Falzthebadguy, Peter Okoye, Jaywon Juwonlo, and many others, have thrown their weight behind Ademola Lookman. Read them below:

solanke said:

"All the way! 🏆"

falzthebahdguy wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen are Nigeria's joint top scorers at the AFCON 2025 in Morocco. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

ndidi added:

"Adebobo ❤️🙌."

alexanderiwobi wrote:

"🙏🏽."

danielregha said:

"Posting pictures of togetherness doesn't justify or whitewash what happened on the pitch yesterday, talk to Osimhen your teammate, this goes beyond the National Team, he needs to learn how to better control his emotions and accord his teammates as well as opponents some respect. What he did yesterday was inexcusable."

Chelle provides update on Osimhen and Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has played down concerns over the rift between Osimhen and Lookman following Nigeria’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Mozambique in the Round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking after the match, Eric Chelle addressed the incident cautiously, making it clear he had no intention of discussing internal matters publicly.

