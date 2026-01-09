Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has sent a strong message ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal

The Atalanta star has been named Player of the Match twice at the ongoing continental tournament, against Tunisia and Mozambique

The former Fulham forward has been the standout performer at AFCON 2025, setting a new tournament record that has stood since 2010

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman has sent a bold message ahead of the quarter-final clash against the Desert Foxes at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Saturday, January 10.

Nigeria and Algeria are both unbeaten after four matches at the tournament.

The Super Eagles have scored 12 goals and conceded four, while the Desert Foxes have netted eight goals and allowed just one.

Ademola Lookman during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 match between Nigeria and Mozambique at the Sports Complex stadium in Fes on January 5, 2026. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

We'll be aggressive - Lookman

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman has said the Super Eagles will maintain their aggressive approach on the ball when they face their opponents.

According to CAF, the Atalanta winger explained that the team is both physically strong and mentally prepared to take on the North African giants.

The 28-year-old added that the squad has improved steadily from the opening group-stage match to the Round of 16, where they defeated Mozambique 4-0 without conceding a goal for the first time in the tournament. He said:

"Everyone is physically strong. It’s about meeting them on the field, being intelligent, and being ready.

“Same mentality from the team, same mentality to win, to be aggressive on the ball.

“It’s been great. The team is improving every single game. It’s all goals today, so that’s positive for us.”

Lookman said the fans are eager to watch the semifinal clash between the Super Eagles and the Desert Foxes.

The former Everton star urged supporters to remain focused and believe in themselves, regardless of the challenges ahead. He said:

“The quarter-finals of the AFCON is something to look forward to. Another big battle awaits us, so we need to be ready.

“Keep on focusing, keep on believing in yourself. Good things will come.”

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman scores against Mozambique in the Round of 16 at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Photo by: Fareed Kotb/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman's form at AFCON 2025

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has been impressive at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 2024 CAF Player of the Year scored the winning goal against Tanzania in Nigeria’s opening AFCON match, struck the decisive goal against the Carthage of Tunisia, and capped his performances with a goal against Mozambique in the Round of 16.

Lookman was involved in a heated exchange with teammate Victor Osimhen in the 63rd minute against the Mambas, an incident that stirred reactions on social media.

The former Fulham star has won two Player of the Match awards and was named in the best starting XI of the group stage, per VON.

Riyad Mahrez sends message to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Algeria star Riyad Mahrez sent a message to Nigeria ahead of their AFCON 2025 quarter-final clash in Marrakech on Saturday.

The Saudi-based attacker claims that Algeria knows Nigeria well and added that maybe there could be another last-minute free kick, as there was in 2019.

Source: Legit.ng