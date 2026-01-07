Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman dominated the headlines after their Round of 16 win against Mozambique

Osimhen had an on-pitch heated exchange with the Atalanta star in the 63rd minute after being dispossessed

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi stepped in to defuse the tension during the 4-0 win over the Mambas

The heated exchange between Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman overshadowed Nigeria's 4-0 win over Mozambique in the Round of 16 on Monday, January 5.

The victory propelled the Super Eagles to the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria is searching for their fourth title.

Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Osimhen during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Mozambique. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles entered the tournament seeking redemption after missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having lost to DR Congo in the play-off final last November.

Nigeria remain unbeaten at AFCON 2025, recording group-stage victories over the Taifa Stars of Tanzania, the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, and the Cranes of Uganda.

The three-time AFCON champions have scored 12 goals while conceding four so far and will face Algeria in the quarter-finals on Saturday, January 10.

How Osimhen Disrespected Ndidi

Nigeria crushed the Mambas of Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16 at the Complexe Sportif de Fes, per CAF.

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman set the tone in the 20th minute, opening the scoring with an assist from Akor Adams.

Five minutes later, Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen netted his second goal of the tournament, courtesy of a fine assist from Lookman, who picked him out from the left wing, Al Jazeera.

Two minutes into the second half, the former Napoli striker grabbed his third goal of the AFCON, once again finishing off a Lookman pass after the Atalanta star beat two Mozambique defenders on the left flank.

However, tensions flared in the 63rd minute when Lookman led a counterattack and attempted to dribble past a defender at the edge of the box, but was dispossessed.

A visibly angry Osimhen charged toward Lookman, issuing a stern warning and shouting that football is a team sport, not an individual game.

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi attempted to calm the situation, but Osimhen shoved off the experienced midfielder. The Besiktas midfielder was forced to appeal to the 2023 UEFA Europa League winner before play could resume.

Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi during the AFCON Group C match between Mozambique and Nigeria at Fes stadium, Fes, Morocco on January 5, 2026. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Moments later, Osimhen signalled to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle that he wanted to be substituted after another brief clash with Bruno Onyemaechi and appeared reluctant to join attacks whenever Lookman was in possession.

Wilfred Ndidi was named captain of the Super Eagles following the official retirement of William Troost-Ekong and Ahmed Musa.

Head coach Eric Chelle also appointed Moses Simon, Victor Osimhen, and Alex Iwobi as assistant captains of the senior national team.

Lookman sends message to Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has issued a bold statement to teammate Victor Osimhen following a reported rift between the two players.

Both Lookman and Osimhen delivered standout performances in Nigeria’s 4-0 Round of 16 victory over Mozambique, powering the Super Eagles into the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Monday, January 5.

Source: Legit.ng