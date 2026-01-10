Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named his starting 11 to face Algeria in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final

Chelle kept faith in the same starting lineup that beat thrashed Mambas of Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16 in Fez

Victor Osimhen starts despite calls from Nigerians to sanction him after the bust-up against Mozambique and the aftermath

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named his starting lineup to face the Desert Foxes of Algeria in the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria defeated the Mambas of Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16, while Algeria needed a late Adil Boulbina strike to beat the Leopards of DR Congo.

Algeria, which had previously played its matches in Rabat moved to Marrakech, while Nigeria which played all matches in Fes also followed suit for their last eight-clash.

According to The NFF, the two countries share a 55-year-old historic rivalry, which has seen classic matches, including at AFCON as recent as 2019.

Chelle's Super Eagles XI vs Algeria

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named an unchanged XI of the same team that faced Mozambique in the Round of 16 to face Algeria in the quarter-final.

Chelle settled for the squad against Tunisia and it has proven to be his best XI and has stuck with it, even though he rotated it against Uganda, having secured qualification.

The XI includes captain Wilfred Ndidi, Calvin Bassey and Frank Onyeka all of whom are at risk of suspension if they receive a yellow card against Algeria.

Stanley Nwabali starts in goal. Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi and Bruno Onyemaechi completes the defence, while Alex Iwobi is the third man in midfield.

The deadly trio of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams starts in attack and will hope to wreak havoc like they did against Mozambique.

Chelle starts Osimhen despite agitations from Nigerians to bench him after his bust-up with Lookman and the aftermath during the 4-0 win over the Mambas.

