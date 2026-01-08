The Algerian national team has a big injury worry ahead of the AFCON 2025 quarter-final clash against Nigeria

Ismael Bennacer missed training after leaving the pitch injured during the Round of 16 win over DR Congo

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have no major fitness concerns as Eric Chelle remains fully focused on the crucial match

The Algerian national team is sweating over the fitness of ace midfielder Ismael Bennacer ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final tie against Nigeria.

Algeria defeated DR Congo thanks to Adil Boulbina’s late goal in the extra time to set up a date with familiar foe, the Super Eagles of Nigeria, who defeated Mozambique in the Round of 16.

Algeria waits on Ismael Bennacer's fitness report ahead of Nigeria clash. Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The two countries are meeting for the first time since Riyad Mahrez’s free kick knocked Nigeria out in the semifinal of AFCON 2019 in Egypt.

The highly anticipated encounter is a battle of the best defence, Algeria, with only one goal conceded, and the best attack, Nigeria, with 12 goals scored.

Ismael Bennacer doubtful to face Nigeria

Bennacer left the pitch injured in the 49th minute of Algeria’s Round of 16 win over the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Dinamo Zagreb star will undergo further tests to determine the problem and FAF confirmed that he “benefitted from a complete rest” after missing training on January 7, 2026.

“The match was difficult and physically demanding, and we will wait until tomorrow to find out the health and medical status of Ismail Bennacer and the rest of the injured players,” coach Vladimir Petkovic said.

Bennacer is of great importance to Algeria, as the Desert Foxes have not lost against Nigeria in the three matches he has featured, winning all three matches.

Interestingly, All Nigeria Soccer noted that the AC Milan midfielder, currently on loan, made his professional debut for Arsenal on the same day as Alex Iwobi, against Sheffield Wednesday on October 27, 2015.

Ismael Bennacer risks missing Nigeria clash after injury against DR Congo. Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles do not have a major injury concern ahead of the match. Cyriel Dessers, who left camp due to injury ahead of the Mozambique clash had not even played a minute at the tournament.

Ryan Alebiosu continues his rehabilitation and is expected to join the training session on Thursday, January 8, while Ebenezer Akinsanmiro missed recent sessions due to illness.

According to the NFF, the Super Eagles had their final training session in Fez on Wednesday, January 7, which Victor Osimhen featured in despite reports he wants out of the team after the bust-up with Ademola Lookman.

The team will travel to Marrakech on Thursday, January 8, where they will continue preparations ahead of the quarter-final match against Algeria.

Riyad Mahrez sends message to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Riyad Mahrez sent a message to Nigeria ahead of their AFCON 2025 quarter-final clash in Marrakech on Saturday.

Mahrez admits that Algeria knows Nigeria well and added that maybe there could be another last-minute free kick, as there was in 2019.

