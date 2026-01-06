Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman were involved in a heated on-field exchange during Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Mozambique

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle refused to discuss the incident publicly, insisting it would be handled internally

A cryptic Instagram post by Chelle showing both players celebrating together suggests tensions may have been resolved

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has played down concerns over a reported rift between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman following Nigeria’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Mozambique in the Round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The incident, which unfolded midway through the second half, sparked widespread debate among fans after cameras captured a heated exchange between the two players despite Nigeria already cruising toward a comfortable win.

Lookman and Osimhen involved in a heated argument during Nigeria's AFCON Round of 16 match vs Mozambique on Monday, January 5. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

According to CAF Online, Nigeria were firmly in control of the knockout clash with goals two goals from Osimhen and one for Lookman when tensions flared in the 63rd minute.

Osimhen, visibly frustrated after Lookman failed to square the ball when he was well positioned, reacted angrily on the pitch.

Footage showed the Galatasaray striker pulling away from captain Wilfred Ndidi before pointing and shouting at Lookman.

See video below:

The Atalanta winger, who had already created two clear chances for Osimhen, including one assist, responded with words of his own as emotions ran high.

The exchange surprised fans given Nigeria’s dominance, with the Super Eagles already three goals up at the time. Moments later, Osimhen asked to be substituted and was replaced by Paul Onuachu.

At full time, the Galatasaray striker headed straight down the tunnel, skipping the post-match celebrations with his teammates.

Chelle downplays rift between players

Speaking after the match, Eric Chelle addressed the incident cautiously, making it clear he had no intention of discussing internal matters publicly.

“What happened on the pitch will stay in the group. I don’t need to tell you what will happen, I keep that to me,” Chelle was quoted by SABC Sport

The coach’s guarded response reflected his determination to protect squad unity as Nigeria continue their push for a fourth AFCON title

Chelle provides fresh update with cryptic post

Despite refusing to elaborate verbally, Chelle later offered a subtle hint that tensions may have eased within the camp.

Eric Chelle looks on from the sidelines during Nigeria's AFCON 2026 Round of 16 clash vs Mozambique. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles coach took to Instagram to post a photo of Osimhen and Lookman celebrating together after the match, captioned simply: “Felicitations.”

See post below:

The image was widely interpreted as a message of reassurance to fans concerned about a lingering fallout between two of Nigeria’s most important players.

On the pitch, both men continue to deliver. Lookman has been Nigeria’s standout performer so far at AFCON 2025, registering three goals and four assists, while Osimhen has contributed three goals of his own as the Super Eagles maintain their perfect run in the tournament.

Nigeria will now turn attention to a quarter-final showdown against either Algeria or DR Congo, as they chase their first AFCON title since lifting the trophy under Stephen Keshi in 2013.

Lookman reacts after Osimhen rift

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ademola Lookman has spoken about his on-pitch altercation with Victor Osimhen during the 4-0 win over Mozambique.

Lookman, who was named CAF’s man of the match after a goal and two assists, downplayed the incident while speaking at the post-match conference.

Source: Legit.ng