Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has shared a post on his Instagram page after Nigeria's 4-0 win over Mozambique

Victor Osimhen dominated the headlines after his on-pitch heated exchange with Ademola Lookman in the second half

The Galatasaray forward refused to listen despite the attempted intervention of captain Ndidi, which infuriated Nigerians

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has shared a post on his Instagram page after the heated exchange between teammates Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen.

Nigeria crushed Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at Complexe Sportif de Fes, Morocco, on Monday, January 5, 2026.

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen clash during Nigeria's 4-0 win over Mozambique. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

As noted by NFF, Osimhen scored a brace, Lookman and Akor Adams scored a goal each, while the defence kept the Mozambicans quiet.

However, the dominant performance has been overshadowed by the on-pitch altercation between Lookman and Osimhen in the second half.

As seen in a video on social media, the Galatasaray forward was seen engaging in a heated exchange with the Atalanta star in the second half, and despite Ndidi’s intervention, Osimhen shoved the captain away.

The striker reportedly asked to be substituted afterwards, which the manager Eric Chelle obliged. He failed to join the team huddle after the match and headed straight down the tunnel.

The former Napoli striker did not attend any media duties and was the first player to the team bus, swiftly followed by NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, as caught by ACL Sports.

Ndidi breaks silence on IG

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi, whom many felt was disrespected after Osimhen shoved him out of the way, had initially downplayed the incident at his post-match conference.

“It's a very competitive attitude, which I like because we want more. We're going for more. Yes, we miss so many chances. It's just when you want more, and it's not coming. So I feel I'm very happy with the attitude because everyone wants more,” he said as quoted by All Nigeria Soccer.

However, the Besiktas midfielder has shared a post with a telling caption on his Instagram page, which again shifted attention from the incident.

“Great performance from the team, unto that next round,” he wrote.

Chidozie Awaziem, another senior member of the team, downplayed the situation as merely football and claimed that it had been sorted.

Chidozie Awaziem speaks about Victor Osimhen's rift with Ademola Lookman. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

“All I can say is that it’s a football thing, you know, everyone wants to win. Everyone wants to win at any time. So I think it's just a football thing,” he said.

“Victor is cool. Ademola is cool. Ndidi is cool. Everyone is good. So we just focus on the next game now. We don't have any issues with us.”

