Super Eagles legend Daniel Amokachi has named his top three players at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The former Nigeria international left out 2023/24 CAF Players of the Year Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman from his selection

The continental showpiece has now entered the knockout stages, with Mali and Senegal among the teams that have qualified for the quarterfinals

Nigerian sports journalist Hammed Adio has openly disagreed with the former Everton star's choices

Former Nigeria international Daniel Amokachi has selected three players who have stood out for their respective teams at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The AFCON winner notably left out Super Eagles forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, despite both players finding the net during the group stage.

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen scores against Tunisia in the group stage match at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP.

Osimhen scored his first goal of the tournament in Nigeria’s 3-2 victory over Tunisia, while Lookman netted twice against Tanzania and Tunisia.

Following an impressive group-stage campaign, the Super Eagles will face Mozambique in the Round of 16 on Monday, January 5, per CAF.

Amokachi mentions 3 outstanding players

Former Super Eagles coach has named Ibrahim Mbaye (Senegal), Raphael Onyedika (Nigeria), and Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco) as the players who have impressed him at the ongoing 2025 AFCON.

According to Daily Post, the Besiktas legend explained that the trio stood out for their respective countries with impactful performances at the continental showpiece. The former Everton star said:

"Ibrahim Mbaye came off the bench in all three group stage matches. He made a huge difference for the Terranga Lions, creating chances and providing assists.

"For Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika, despite being left on the bench in the first two matches, he was given a starting role in the third match, and he really stood out.

"For Morocco's forward El Kaabi, he has scored two of the best goals so far in this tournament."

In the Round of 16 clash between Senegal and Sudan, Mbaye came off the bench to score his first-ever AFCON goal, becoming the youngest player to score in the 21st century at 17 years and 344 days.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika scored a brace for Nigeria against the Cranes of Uganda in their final group-stage match, while Ayoub El Kaabi has netted three goals at the tournament, two of which were spectacular bicycle kicks, per Transfermarkt.

Ademola Lookman scores a goal during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Nigeria and Tunisia at Fez Stadium in Fez on December 27, 2025. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP.

Amokachi got it wrong - Adio

Nigerian sports journalist Hammed Adio has disagreed with the choice of former Super Eagles coach Daniel Amokachi on his best three players at the AFCON 2025.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Adio explained that Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman distinguished themselves during the first two matches.

The veteran sports journalist said both players qualified Nigeria for the Round of 16 before the victory against Uganda. He said:

"I respect Daniel Amokachi a lot because he has done great for Nigeria but I want to disagree with him for not choosing between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

"Don't get me wrong, Raphael Onyedika did well against Uganda, but Osimhen and Lookman were excellent during the first two matches."

Lookman rated AFCON’s best player

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ademola Lookman is rated as the best player during the group stage of AFCON 2025 with a WhoScored rating of 8.36.

The 2024 African Footballer of the Year featured in two matches in the group stage, scoring two goals and providing two assists against Tanzania and Tunisia.

