Eric Chelle is prepared to return his top stars to the starting 11 to face Mozambique in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16

Chelle made eight changes to his squad to face Uganda in the third group stage match, having already progressed to the next round

Ademola Lookman, Stanley Nwabali and captain Wilfred Ndidi are expected to take back their spots after resting against Uganda

Eric Chelle will field a strong lineup to face Mozambique in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 match, after rotating heavily against Uganda.

The Super Eagles progressed to the knockout stages of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after beating Tanzania and Tunisia, giving Chelle the opportunity to rotate his team.

Eric Chelle prepares to make changes to Super Eagles lineup to face Mozambique. Photo by Issam Zerrok/Hans Lucas/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Franco-Malian manager made eight changes to the team, dropping Ademola Lookman, Stanley Nwabali, Alex Iwobi, and captain Wilfred Ndidi, amongst others.

He handed rare minutes to Raphael Onyedika, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Paul Onuachu and Francis Uzoho, with Ryan Alebiosu making his debut at right-back.

Onyedika took his chance, scoring two goals from midfield, while Onuachu also got a goal, making the manager’s rotation pay off and securing a vital win.

As noted by CAF, three wins and topping Group C helped Nigeria land a Round of 16 draw against Group F’s third-placed team, Mozambique.

Predicted Super Eagles lineup

Super Eagles head coach Chelle kept his tactics and possible team selection to himself during his pre-match conference, but he is expected to put out his best team.

Uzoho held his goal well against Uganda, but will certainly make way for first-choice goalkeeper Nwabali, who claimed he has been working through pain at AFCON.

Semi Ajayi and Bright Osayi-Samuel did not feature against Uganda, while Calvin Bassey and Bruno Onyemaechi played 45 and 77 minutes. The quartet is expected to start in defence against Mozambique.

Ndidi and Iwobi will return in midfield, but Chelle, who admitted he has a selection headache, could have a tough decision between Frank Onyeka and Onyedika.

In the end, whichever of the two Chelle opts for, the other will see the other player earn sizable minutes off the bench, particularly the Club Brugge star.

2024 African Footballer of the Year Lookman is expected to operate off the left wing and in the role behind two strikers, Osimhen and Akor Adams.

Nwabali, Ndidi, others returns to Super Eagles lineup to face Mozambique. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Full predicted lineup: Stanley Nwabali; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi; Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi; Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, Akor Adams.

As noted by NFF, Chelle hopes that his team can get the job done and avoid a repeat of AFCON 2021, when they were eliminated in the Round of 16 after a flawless group stage.

The Super Eagles have a tough task waiting in the quarter-final, where they will face the winner between Algeria and DR Congo.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Mozambique

Legit.ng reported where to watch Nigeria vs Mozambique in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, January 5, 2026.

Nigerian audiences will have the match broadcast on SuperSport channels on DStv and GoTV, while for francophone Africans, it is available on Canal+ Afrique.

